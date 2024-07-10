Major Montreal-area routes closed due to heavy rain

Part of the Decarie Expressway was forced to close to motorists Wednesday afternoon as heavy rainfall wreaked havoc for many Montreal-area commuters at the start of the afternoon rush hour.

The northbound lane of the Décarie was closed between Côte-St-Luc Road and Highway 40 due to "water accumulation," the Ministry of Transport's Quebec511 X account.

The ramp from Highway 15 south to Highway 40 east is also closed to drivers.

Environment and Climate Change Canada has the Greater Montreal Area under a rainfall warning on Wednesday as the remnants of Hurricane Beryl pass over the region. Upwards of 70 millimetres of rain is expected over southern Quebec until Thursday.

There are also reports of water leaking into the Jean-Talon metro station.

Another major route affected by the rain is Highway 13 north. The northbound lanes are closed between Hickmore Street and Highway 520.

The transport ministry says a number of roads are closed or partially closed due to the weather, including Moulins Road under the Bonaventure Expressway.

Environment and Climate Change Canada has the Greater Montreal Area under a rainfall warning on Wednesday as the remnants of Hurricane Beryl pass over the region. Upwards of 70 millimetres of rain is expected over southern Quebec until Thursday.

Quebec provincial police say they are aware of "major impediments" on Montreal-area roads and are monitoring them. So far, there haven't been any reports of serious collisions.

The City of Montreal also said it is closely monitoring the situation and officials are "ready to intervene if necessary."



Hydro-Quebec is reporting that nearly 12,000 customers are without electricity as of 3:30 p.m. The bulk of the outages are in the Montérégie (6,358) and Montreal (5,250).

More to come.