MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Significant rainfall coming to Montreal on Wednesday afternoon

    Share

    Heavy rains are coming to Southern Quebec on Wednesday afternoon, as the remnants of tropical storm Beryl could bring up to 60 millimetres of rain.

    Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued a rainfall warning for the following areas:

    • Metro Montreal - Laval
    • Vaudreuil area
    • Valleyfield - Beauharnois area
    • Mont-Orford - Lake Memphrémagog area
    • Sherbrooke area

    Rainfall amounts between 40 and 70 millimetres are expected, along with moderate winds. Rainfall amounts could exceed 100 millimetres, and could include thunderstorms.

    David Phillips, senior climatologist with Environment and Climate Change Canada, says this system still has a lot of uncertainty. 

    "We have seen the system actually move a little further south. So it actually goes south of Montreal, but it is not going to miss Montreal," Phillips says.

    "Montreal is clearly going to see the rain from this. It may just not be the amounts that they will see further south and further east, say the Eastern Townships."

    "If the system slows down when it enters Canada, that slowing down can be a problem because then it has more time to spread its misery. If it slows down, it's going to pour down more," he noted.

    "If the rain falls intensely, it could cause some pooling and ponding and intersections could be flooded and maybe basements."

    Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible.

    According to Phillips, Montreal has already seen 30 per cent more rainfall in the last four months.

    The rain will bring cooler temperatures but is expected to warm up again by the weekend.

    "We will be back into temperature that would be 29 to 31 degrees which is four or five degrees warmer than normal."  

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    WEATHER TRACKER

    WEATHER TRACKER Rainfall, heat, smoke advisories in place across Canada

    Large parts of Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada are under weather warnings forecasting significant rainfall due to the remnants of Hurricane Beryl, while people in western Canada are experiencing sweltering heat. Some areas are also under air quality advisories as a result of wildfire smoke.

    Ellen DeGeneres is 'done' after her Netflix special

    Ellen DeGeneres has reportedly said she's ready to tap out of performing. The former daytime talk show host let that be known during a recent standup show at the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts in Santa Rosa, California.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News