Major building blaze prompts evacuation leaving a dozen families out of their homes
MONTREAL -- An intense building fire forced the evacuation of a dozen families in the Sainte-Marie district in Montreal.
The fire started at 2:50 a.m. on Wurtele St. and de Rouen St., according to Montreal Fire Department section head Karine Huard.
"The fire spread quickly, we are talking about a three-story residential building that is inhabited, and the fire has spread to several attached residential buildings," explained Huard.
No one was injured, according to the authorities on Sunday morning.
The Red Cross took care of 12 affected families, and 125 firefighters were still at work Sunday morning to fight against the blaze.
-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 11, 2020.