MONTREAL -- An intense building fire forced the evacuation of a dozen families in the Sainte-Marie district in Montreal.

The fire started at 2:50 a.m. on Wurtele St. and de Rouen St., according to Montreal Fire Department section head Karine Huard.

Feu de bâtiment - WURTELE / DE ROUEN - Troisième alarme - Coupure de courant possible. Merci d'éviter le secteur. pic.twitter.com/3hLPZTS0ki — Sécurité incendieMTL (@MTL_SIM) October 11, 2020

"The fire spread quickly, we are talking about a three-story residential building that is inhabited, and the fire has spread to several attached residential buildings," explained Huard.

No one was injured, according to the authorities on Sunday morning.

The Red Cross took care of 12 affected families, and 125 firefighters were still at work Sunday morning to fight against the blaze.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 11, 2020.