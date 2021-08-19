MONTREAL -- The Quebec government has approved the next phase of a modern overhaul for the Maisonneuve-Rosemont Hospital (HMR), including adding nearly 200 more beds and updating some departments.

The hospital can now lay out cost and resource estimates, as well as create phases for the project. Project risks and environmental issues may now be assessed as well.

“We would like all of these analyzes and plans to be ready by 2024 so we can launch the construction,” said Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé at a press conference Thursday afternoon.

This stage of the project will be funded by a budget of $94.2 million.

“Because this is such an important site, we decided to increase the capacity of the hospital,” said Dubé.

The HMR will go from a capacity of 544 to 720 beds. Development of the hospital’s immunology-oncology, nephrology and vision health sectors will also be considered.

The $2.5-billion investment in the project is $700 million over what was initially outlined in 2018. Quebec's health ministry will pick up the increased cost.

The HMR is part of the CIUSSS de l'Est-de-l'Île-de-Montréal.