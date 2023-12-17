MONTREAL
    • Magnitude 3.9 earthquake recorded in western Quebec

    A 3.9 magnitude earthquake was detected in western Quebec on Sunday afternoon.

    According to Earthquakes Canada, the quake struck at 3:19 p.m. at a depth of 18 kilometres. No damage was reported as of Sunday evening. 

    The event occurred about 128 km southeast of Val d'Or, 111 km northwest of Maniwaki, 212 km northwest of Gatineau and 219 km northwest of Ottawa.

    Quebec's most recent earthquake took place on Sept. 24, 2023, about 25 km northeast of Montreal. It measured 3.3 on the Richter scale.

    The largest modern earthquake recorded on Quebec soil was in 1935, measuring 6.1 in the Timiskaming area.

    The 1988 Saguenay earthquake comes second at a magnitude of 5.9.  

