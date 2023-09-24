Montreal

    • Did you feel it? Gentle earthquake rumbles Montreal area

    A 3.4 magnitude earthquake was recorded northeast of Montreal Sunday evening (Map courtesy of Earthquakes Canada) A 3.4 magnitude earthquake was recorded northeast of Montreal Sunday evening (Map courtesy of Earthquakes Canada)

    It was a gentle one, but residents in the Montreal area might have felt the rumble of a 3.4 magnitude earthquake Sunday evening. 

    The quake struck shortly after 8 p.m. People in Montreal, Longueuil, Mascouche, and Repentigny, Que. might have felt some movement emanating from about 10 kilometres underground. 

    "There are no reports of damage, and none would be expected," read the advisory from Earthquakes Canada, a federal tracking agency. 

    The epicentre of the earthquake was located about 25 kilometres northeast of Montreal. 

    About 150 people reported having felt it, according to the agency. Most ranked the rumblings' intensity between two and four out of 10. 

    A two on the scale represents "weak" shaking and no damage. A four signifies "light" movement, and again, no damage. 

