Luxury cars come to Montreal for annual Auto Show
CTV Montreal
Published Saturday, January 19, 2019 9:33PM EST
Once again, luxury cars have made their way into Montreal in the middle of winter.
This weekend is the annual Montreal Auto Show at Palais des Congres.
It’s also a chance to see the latest industry trends.
Gabriel Gelinas, an automotive journalist and author, said that young people are buying more SUVs these days.
“People are stepping away from the traditional sedans and traditional type of automobiles and moving towards SUVs and crossovers,” he said.
Manufacturers, he said, have noticed and adapted their approach.
“You have new offerings in terms of SUVs,” he said. “Whether it’s the luxury or the mainstream brands, that’s pretty much where the market is going right now.”
Gelinas also brought up the increasing prevalence of electric cars.
“We’re talking about battery-powered vehicles, purely electric, but also what are known as plug-in, hybrid vehicles,” he said.
The Montreal Auto Show goes through Sunday, Jan. 27.
