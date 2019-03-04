Featured Video
Luke Perry, star of 'Beverly Hills, 90210,' dies at 52
The Associated Press
Published Monday, March 4, 2019 1:14PM EST
A publicist for Luke Perry says the "Riverdale" and "Beverly Hills, 90210" star has died. He was 52.
Publicist Arnold Robinson said that Perry died Monday after suffering a massive stroke.
Robinson says Perry's family and friends were with him when he died. Among them were his children, siblings, fiancee andformer wife.
The actor had been hospitalized since last week. Robinson said no further details would be released at this time.
The publicist added that Perry's family appreciates the support and prayers that were offered since Perry was hospitalized on Wednesday.
