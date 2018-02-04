Lucien Bouchard offers sympathy to Dutoit accusers
Former Quebec Premier Lucien Bouchard arrives for the funeral of Pierre Claude Nolin, the late speaker of the senate in Montreal, Thursday, April 30, 2015. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, February 4, 2018 1:33PM EST
The chair of the board of directors for the Montreal Symphony Orchestra is expressing his sympathy to those who have spoken up about alleged psychological harassment and intimidation by its former artistic director.
Several musicians have told Montreal media outlets La Presse and Le Devoir that Charles Dutoit would repeatedly insult, humiliate and verbally lash out at musicians when he was the orchestra's artistic director from 1977 to 2002.
Lucien Bouchard, who in addition to his role with the orchestra is also a former premier of Quebec, says in a statement that the testimonies will strengthen the orchestra's determination to provide a harmonious working environment.
Bouchard pointed out that the orchestra already launched its own independent investigation into sexual harassment in the workplace in December, the day after it received a complaint of that nature against Dutoit.
Dutoit is facing allegations of sexual assault by several women who told The Associated Press that Dutoit assaulted them in the United States, France and Canada between 1985 and 2010.
The 81-year-old Grammy-winning conductor has emphatically denied the accusations of sexual misconduct. His office did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the allegations of psychological harassment.
Latest Montreal News
- Jackson won't perform in Timberlake Super Bowl halftime show
- Woman, child severely injured in collision in mall parking lot
- Lucien Bouchard offers sympathy to Dutoit accusers
- Lachine cabinet chief to announce PQ candidacy in Chambly
- Excellence in black community celebrated at 2nd annual Dynastie Gala