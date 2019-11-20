MONTREAL -- Lowe's Canada announced Wednesday it is closing 34 stores across the country “to improve performance and better position itself for the future.”

The company says it is closing specific stores that are underperforming.

The stores include 26 Ronas, six Lowe's and two Reno-Depots spread across British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario, Quebec, and Nova Scotia.

"While making decisions that impact our associates and their families is never easy, closing underperforming stores is a necessary step in our plan to ensure the long-term stability and growth of our Canadian business," said Tony Cioffi, interim president of Lowe's Canada.

"We are taking decisive action to build a healthy business, which will provide us with the flexibility to reinvest in our future growth."

He said the restructuring also includes investment in its supply chain capabilities, web platforms, and existing corporate stores and affiliated dealer network.

Lowe’s Canada adds employees losing their jobs will be “supported throughout the transition” and some may be able to transfer to another location.

Lowe's did not say how many staff would be affected by the latest round of closures, which will see stores close in January and February.

Twelve of the stores that are closing are in Quebe as of Jan. 31, 2020:

RONA Granby (316 Denison Street Est, Granby)

RONA Sorel (1293 des Patriotes Road, Sorel-Tracy)

RONA Bécancour (3365 Bécancour Boulevard, Bécancour)

RONA Nicolet (2145 Louis-Fréchette Boulevard, Nicolet)

RONA Saint-Tite (700 Notre-Dame Street, Saint-Tite)

RONA Trois-Rivières (15 Philippe-Francoeur Street, Trois-Rivières)

RONA Saint-Félix-de-Valois (3110 Henri-L. Chevrette Street, Saint-Félix-de-Valois)

RONA Carignan (2395 de Chambly Road, Carignan)

RONA Saint-Lambert (707 Saint-Charles Street, Saint- Lambert)

RONA Saint-Sauveur (180 Principale Street, Saint-Sauveur)

RONA Bellefeuille-Saint-Jérôme (905 de la Salette Boulevard, Saint-Jérôme)

Réno-Dépôt Trois-Rivières (4575 des Forges Boulevard, Trois-Rivières)

North Carolina-based Lowe's bought Rona in 2016 in a deal valued at $3.2 billion.

The company says eligible employees will be offered jobs at nearby stores, given its need for workers throughout its network.

In Canada, the company has more than 28,000 employees, while its independent affiliate dealers operating under the Rona and Ace name have another 5,000 employees.

The Canadian division of Lowe's has more than 600 corporate and independent affiliate stores under the Lowe's, Rona, Reno-Depot, Ace and Dick's Lumber brands.

- With additional reporting by The Canadian Press