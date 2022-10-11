Slafkovsky, three rookie defencemen on Habs opening night roster

Montreal Canadiens fans now know which 22 players will don the CH on opening night Wednesday against the Toronto Maple Leafs at the Bell Centre.

Jake Allen is expected to start in game one with Sam Montembeault on the bench, number-one pick Juraj Slafkovsky will get a chance to make a mark.

New face Kirby Dach will also lace up along with 23-year-old Nick Suzuki, who will be the 31st Hab in the team's history to wear the captain's "C", and the youngest ever to do so.

Rookie defencemen Kaiden Guhle, Johnathan Kovacevic and Jordan Harris also made the roster, while last year's controversial first-round pick Logan Mailloux is among the "extras."

🗣️ Voici VOS Canadiens pour le match d’ouverture de 2022-2023!



Here is YOUR 2022-23 opening night Canadiens roster!

Other forwards on the roster: Josh Anderson, Cole Caufield, Evgenii Dadonov, Jonathan Drouin, Christian Dvorak, Jake Evans, Brendan Gallagher, Mike Hoffman, Sean Monahan, Michael Pezzetta, and Rem Pitlick.

Other defencemen on the roster: Mike Matheson, David Savard and Chris Wideman.

Extras listed: Joel Armia, Paul Byron, Joel Edmundson, Emil Heineman and Carey Price.

Puck drops at 7 p.m.