Advertisement
Longueuil police think man took his life in accident involving a train
Published Tuesday, December 1, 2020 7:29AM EST
Longueuil police were investigating a train accident that killed a man on Monday night / Cosmo Santamaria, CTV News Montreal
MONTREAL -- Warning: this story contains information that some readers may find disturbing.
Longueuil police were investigating the scene of a train accident on Monday night, later saying all signs lead them to believe that a man who died did so voluntarily.
The man was killed after being hit by a train on the corner of Graham-Bell and Volta Sts. in Boucherville.
Police were combing the area in an attempt to determine whether the death was the result of a work accident or if the man had committed suicide.
They confirmed Monday morning that it appeared as though it was the latter.