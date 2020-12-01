MONTREAL -- Warning: this story contains information that some readers may find disturbing.

Longueuil police were investigating the scene of a train accident on Monday night, later saying all signs lead them to believe that a man who died did so voluntarily.

The man was killed after being hit by a train on the corner of Graham-Bell and Volta Sts. in Boucherville.

Police were combing the area in an attempt to determine whether the death was the result of a work accident or if the man had committed suicide.

They confirmed Monday morning that it appeared as though it was the latter.