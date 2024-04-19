Longueuil lifts boil water advisory for Saint-Hubert, alert remains in effect in Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville

The City of Longueuil has lifted its boil water advisory for the borough of Saint-Hubert.

It is still in place for the City of Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville as a precautionary measure.

Residents in Saint-Hubert no longer need to boil their tap water as "the results of recent analyses taken on the Longueuil network are compliant to the norms."

The boil water advisory was issued due to "a drop in water pressure caused by work on the drinking water network."

City officials stress that they did not collect any non-compliant samples.

What to do once a boil water advisory is lifted?

Once a boil water advisory is lifted, the water is considered safe to drink.

Anyone wanting to take precautions can do the following: