MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Longueuil lifts boil water advisory for Saint-Hubert, alert remains in effect in Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville

    A map of Longueuil's boil water advisory. (Ville de Longueuil) A map of Longueuil's boil water advisory. (Ville de Longueuil)
    The City of Longueuil has lifted its boil water advisory for the borough of Saint-Hubert.

    It is still in place for the City of Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville as a precautionary measure.

    Residents in Saint-Hubert no longer need to boil their tap water as "the results of recent analyses taken on the Longueuil network are compliant to the norms."

    The boil water advisory was issued due to "a drop in water pressure caused by work on the drinking water network."

    City officials stress that they did not collect any non-compliant samples.    

    What to do once a boil water advisory is lifted? 

    Once a boil water advisory is lifted, the water is considered safe to drink.

    Anyone wanting to take precautions can do the following:

    • Open all taps and let the water run for a few minutes;
    • Empty, wash and disinfect ice machines;
    • Flush out garden hoses and outdoor taps;
    • If you have a home water treatment device, follow the manufacturer's recommendations. (It is not necessary to drain a hot water tank.)

