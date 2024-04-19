MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Longueuil fully lifts boil water advisory

    A map of Longueuil's boil water advisory. (Ville de Longueuil) A map of Longueuil's boil water advisory. (Ville de Longueuil)
    Share

    The City of Longueuil has fully lifted its boil water advisory that was issued earlier this week.

    The city said in a notice at 2 p.m. that the results of water samples came in and that the water is safe for consumption.

    The boil water advisory was issued due to "a drop in water pressure caused by work on the drinking water network."

    What to do once a boil water advisory is lifted? 

    Once a boil water advisory is lifted, the water is considered safe to drink.

    Anyone wanting to take precautions can do the following:

    • Open all taps and let the water run for a few minutes;
    • Empty, wash and disinfect ice machines;
    • Flush out garden hoses and outdoor taps;
    • If you have a home water treatment device, follow the manufacturer's recommendations. (It is not necessary to drain a hot water tank.)

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News