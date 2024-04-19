Longueuil fully lifts boil water advisory

The City of Longueuil has fully lifted its boil water advisory that was issued earlier this week.

The city said in a notice at 2 p.m. that the results of water samples came in and that the water is safe for consumption.

The boil water advisory was issued due to "a drop in water pressure caused by work on the drinking water network."

What to do once a boil water advisory is lifted?

Once a boil water advisory is lifted, the water is considered safe to drink.

Anyone wanting to take precautions can do the following: