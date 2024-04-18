MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Longueuil creates committee to review sexual assault investigations

    A Longueuil police car is seen in Longueuil, Que., Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz A Longueuil police car is seen in Longueuil, Que., Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
    The City of Longueuil announced Wednesday that it is creating a sexual assault investigation review committee (REMAS) to look at unresolved cases by Longueuil police (SPAL).

    The process is in collaboration with Longueuil police, the Crown prosecutor's office (DPCP) and the Crime Victims Assistance Centres (CAVAC).

    "The aim of this partnership, with specialists from different fields, is to identify best practices in the handling of sexual assault cases and to increase victims' confidence in the justice system," said city officials. "Among other things, participants will be asked to review the police investigation, follow-up and support provided to victims. Participants will also ensure that the cases are handled in accordance with the law and with respect for victims' rights."

    Cases up for review are those where no charges have been laid.

    Victims must request a review by e-mailing SPAL.REMAS@longueuil.quebec 

