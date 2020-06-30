MONTREAL -- The union representing longshoremen working at the Port of Montreal confirmed Tuesday that some of its members will strike for 40 hours later this week.

The strike is being carried out as part of the negotiations for the renewal of the longshoremen's collective agreement with the Port, the union said.

The 1,125 longshoremen, members of the Canadian Union of Public Employees, affiliated with the FTQ, are engaged in negotiations with the Maritime Employers Association.

Negotiations resumed recently after a ruling by the Canada Industrial Relations Board on essential services to maintain in the event of a strike.

The longshoremen's strike vote dates back to December 2018 and has been renewed on a few occasions since.

The currently planned strike will last from Thursday at 3 p.m. to Saturday at 6:59 a.m. It will mainly affect union members who work at the two Gateway terminals at the Port of Montreal, said CUPE.

The Maritime Employers Association said in an email that it was sorry to hear of the planned strike, saying that negotiations had just resumed with the union of longshoremen and are going well.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 30, 2020.