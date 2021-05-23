MONTREAL -- Long-time B'nai Brith Quebec regional director and spokesperson for the Jewish community in the province Harvey Levine has died. The Jewish service organization announced Saturday that Levine died in the morning after battling cancer.

“Harvey was passionate in his love for the Jewish community and for Israel,” said B'nai Brith Canada CEO Michael Mostyn in a news release. “For decades, during the Chanukah holiday, Harvey was always so proud to lead a group of volunteers, including the teenagers who represent the next generation, to the hospital – going room to room and bringing a little sunshine to those who were going through serious health challenges.

“That’s just who Harvey was. He was a mensch through and through, and he always had a love for B’nai Brith in his heart."

Levine is survived by his wife Doreen and two daughters.

Honorary President for Life of B’nai Brith Canada Eric Bissell played a major role in hiring Harvey for the Quebec post in 2013.

“He loved his work and dedicated himself to fighting antisemitism for B’nai Brith,” said Bissell. “He was a great spokesman. He was enthusiastic about Israel advocacy."

Levine was a regular guest on CTV News Montreal speaking out against anti-Semitism and other issues related to the Jewish community in the city.

He was last interviewed in May 2020 regarding the rise in anti-Semitic incidents during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"He had great enthusiasm, great zeal and wonderful dedication," said Bissell. "He could lighten up a room with his smile and his exuberance.”

Levine volunteered for B'nai Brith Canada's Cote Saint-Luc office for decades before taking the regional director post.

Condolences began pouring in for the man after the organization announced his death.

"An extraordinary individual whom I am proud to say I had a very close relationship with," said English Montreal School Board communications director Mike Cohen. "On a daily basis, Harvey responded to antisemitic incidents, media requests and outreach to various groups, participating actively in the annual audit of antisemitic incidents, overseeing Quebec community and governmental affairs and special projects as well community volunteer service projects, fundraising and the coordination of volunteers."

“Harvey was a stalwart in the fight against antisemitism and for equal access to justice and freedom for all. He was also a friend and colleague,” said D'Arcy-McGee Liberal MNA David Birnbaum.

Levine was awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award by the city of Cote Saint-Luc last winter.

“Harvey was a best friend to our city,” Cote Saint-Luc Mayor Mitchell Brownstein. “He was respected by all as a kind, caring person, always ready to serve his community with passion.”