

CTV Montreal Staff





A four-month-long construction project on Montreal's South Shore begins Monday Aug. 13, and will last until December.

Crews will be repairing Highway 132 and the Montarville Blvd. overpass in Boucherville.

Preparing for the project will last one week and require the closure of the left-hand lane in each direction on Montarville Blvd.

The first phase, lasting from the end of August until October, will be the closure of all southbound lanes on Montarville Blvd. Drivers will be detoured into a counterflow lane on the other side of the bridge.

The second main portion of the work will be on the northbound lanes, and will likely run from November until December. During that time northbound drivers will have to cope with a detour.

During the construction project there will be frequent night closures of Montarville Blvd. in both directions, and partial closures of Highway 132.