'Lock the doors': Possible armed suspect in Lac-Bouchette, Que.

Quebec provincial police issued an "imminent threat" alert for Lac-Bouchette, in Quebec's Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean region, due to the presence of a possibly armed man.

The some 1,100 residents of the village are instructed to go inside, lock the doors, and stay away from windows.

#Alerte MENACE IMMINENTE à Lac Bouchette.

Homme possiblement armé dans le secteur de Lac Bouchette. Si vous êtes dans ce secteur, n’approchez pas le sujet, verrouillez les portes, éloignez-vous des fenêtres, quittez le secteur s’il est sécuritaire de le faire.

Si vu, 📞 911 pic.twitter.com/tNdXAoS6rS — Sûreté du Québec (@sureteduquebec) June 24, 2023

The SQ is also asking people not to approach the suspect and contact 911 if spotted.

The suspect is André Paradis, a resident of Lac-Bouchette. He is 5'9" (1.75 m), weighs 150 lbs (68 kg), and is wearing dark pants, a black jacket, a dark cap and glasses.

Lac Bouchette is about an hour's drive north of Quebec City.

The alert was still active as of around 10 a.m. Saturday.

With files from The Canadian Press.