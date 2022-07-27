LIVEBLOG: Pope's visit to Quebec City
Pope Francis visited Quebec City as part of a six-day tour of Canada.
As part of the penitential pilgrimage, the Pope also travelled to Edmonton and Iqaluit. He met with Indigenous leaders and residential school survivors as he apologizes for the Catholic Church's role in the residential school system.
- Pope Francis in Canada: Full itinerary of the papal visit, how to watch special coverage on CTVNews.ca
Follow along with CTV News journalists on the ground in Quebec City for the historic visit.
This livestream is now over, but scroll through it to follow along with our news coverage.
Montreal Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
MISSING
MISSING | Police search for 31-year-old woman from Huntingdon, Que.
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'This is hockey culture': Former players, advocates react to Hockey Canada hearings
Calls continue for a major shakeup at Hockey Canada following recent revelations around how the organization handled past claims of sexual assault.
Translation error behind Pope's call for 'investigation' into residential schools: organizers
Organizers of the papal visit say the Vatican has 'clarified' part of Pope Francis's apology to residential school survivors, noting an error occurred during translation.
Tim Hortons offers coffee and doughnut as proposed settlement in class action lawsuit
Tim Hortons has reached a proposed settlement in multiple class action lawsuits alleging the restaurant's mobile app violated customer privacy, which would see the restaurant offer a free coffee and doughnut to affected users.
'Grandparent scams' on the rise with more than $2.7 million lost across Canada this year
Across the country, police and fraud-prevention experts are warning Canadians to be vigilant with reports of 'grandparent scams' targeting seniors on the rise.
Condom use can be condition of sexual consent in assault cases, Supreme Court rules in B.C. case
The Supreme Court of Canada says sex with a condom is a different physical act than sex without one, and that the use of a condom can be a condition of consent under sexual assault law.
Ontario doctor, 27, dies after collapsing during triathlon
A 27-year-old doctor who died after collapsing during a triathlon this week is being remembered as a vivacious and outgoing person with a true passion for medicine.
Montreal OB-GYN expelled for alleged sexual comments to patient in labour
An obstetrician-gynecologist in Montreal had his licence revoked after he allegedly made sexually inappropriate comments to a patient in labour.
Conservative party says nearly 679,000 members eligible to vote for new leader
The Conservative Party of Canada has announced its finalized membership list, reporting that a total of 678,708 people will be eligible to cast a vote in the leadership race.
Is it safe to travel right now? Experts weigh in on how to mitigate COVID risks on vacation
Experts say that while there's no use in postponing vacations indefinitely in the hopes of COVID-19 being eradicated, there are ways to mitigate risks while travelling, from masking indoors to filling the itinerary with more outdoor activities.
Toronto
-
Staffing crunch hits several Ontario hospitals hard, nurses union raises concerns
Several Ontario hospitals were reducing service in certain areas over the long weekend due to staff shortages as an Ontario nurses union called on the province to tackle what it called an alarming situation.
-
Couple evicted by police from Toronto Airbnb in middle of night despite paying $4,500 to stay
A couple from New Zealand who spent more than $4,500 to rent an Airbnb in Toronto were evicted by police in the middle of the night after a man showed up claiming the unit was his.
-
Ontario doctor, 27, dies after collapsing during triathlon
A 27-year-old doctor who died after collapsing during a triathlon this week is being remembered as a vivacious and outgoing person with a true passion for medicine.
Atlantic
-
N.S. premier defends appointing business friends as Crown executive chairs
Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston shrugged off allegations of political patronage and nepotism from opposition leaders on Friday.
-
Expect long waits for ambulances and in ERs this weekend, warns Nova Scotia Health
As many Nova Scotians prepare for a long weekend, Nova Scotia Health is warning residents they will likely face long wait times for ambulances and in hospital emergency rooms if they need medical care.
-
RCMP join effort to dismiss lawsuit of N.B. doctor accused of breaking COVID-19 rules
The RCMP is seeking the dismissal of a lawsuit filed by a doctor who says he faced a barrage of racist abuse after he was accused of breaking COVID-19 rules in New Brunswick.
London
-
14 hospitals in Ontario curb services due to staff shortages
It’s going to be another long weekend, with closed emergency rooms across Midwestern Ontario.
-
Baseball Hall of Famer returns to London, Ont.
Major League baseball great Fergie Jenkins is back in London to throw out the first pitch at tonight’s London Majors game.
-
WATCH
WATCH | Vehicle travelling on city sidewalk
A strange and dangerous incident in London, Ont. was caught on camera on Monday night.
Northern Ontario
-
What 'land back' means: Serpent River First Nation chief
Members of Serpent River First Nation are celebrating the return of a piece of waterfront land on Elliot Lake, the community's chief told CTV News in an online interview. 'It's a great first step,' said Brent Bissaillion, the First Nation's ogimaa -- the Ojibwe word for elected chief.
-
Timmins police warns 'foolhardy' drivers not to turn left on Wilson Avenue
The Timmins Police Service is issuing a traffic advisory warning drivers that left turns are not allowed for eastbound traffic on Wilson Avenue at the intersection with Mountjoy Street South.
-
Dick DeStefano, 85, who helped develop Sudbury's mining supply industry, has died
Richard Paul 'Dick' DeStefano passed away peacefully on July 24, at the age of 85. A lifelong resident of Sudbury, his death notice described him as "a community leader, athlete, educator, politician, and entrepreneur."
Calgary
-
'Child with no country': Three year citizenship wait has Calgary teen stuck in limbo
He's been in Calgary for a decade and has had a citizenship application in for three years, but one local teen is still waiting to officially become a Canadian.
-
Man charged in Alberta highway crash that killed 2 people released on bail
The man accused of killing a young couple in a drunk driving crash near Trochu, Alta. last month has been granted bail.
-
Overdue travellers heading through B.C. from Yukon to Alberta found safe
A couple from Alberta who seemingly disappeared while passing through northern B.C. are safe and accounted for, Mounties said.
Kitchener
-
Here’s what’s open and closed in Waterloo region on Civic Monday
Here's a look at what's open and closed across the Waterloo region for the Civic Holiday on Mon., Aug. 1.
-
-
Man missing after falling into Grand River
Police are looking for a 26-year-old man who was last seen falling off his Seadoo into the Grand River Thursday night, according to Ontario Provincial Police with the Brant County Detachment.
Vancouver
-
Charge announced, victim identified in deadly Abbotsford, B.C., assault
A charge has been announced and the victim identified after an assault in Abbotsford, B.C., became fatal Thursday night.
-
Suspects sought after Abbotsford woman robbed, dragged by vehicle: police
Police in Abbotsford have released suspect photos after four men allegedly robbed a woman and dragged her by their vehicle last week.
-
Overdue travellers heading through B.C. from Yukon to Alberta found safe
A couple from Alberta who seemingly disappeared while passing through northern B.C. are safe and accounted for, Mounties said.
Edmonton
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Here's when you can get your child ages 6 months to 5 years vaccinated against COVID-19
Alberta will begin administering the COVID-19 vaccine to Albertans ages six months to five years starting on Aug. 2, the province announced Friday.
-
Translation error behind Pope's call for 'investigation' into residential schools: organizers
Organizers of the papal visit say the Vatican has 'clarified' part of Pope Francis's apology to residential school survivors, noting an error occurred during translation.
-
Parks Canada monitoring anthrax outbreak in Wood Buffalo National Park
Parks Canada says it is monitoring an anthrax outbreak in remote areas of Wood Buffalo National Park.
Windsor
-
'I submitted the paperwork right away': Wife donates organ to husband diagnosed with kidney disease
Aimee Omstead and George Egglezos have been married for 20 years, and their bond is now stronger than ever.
-
Should a Windsor man convicted of animal abuse get jail time? Or house arrest?
Tyler Vassell, 31, previously pleaded guilty to a single charge of causing unnecessary suffering to an animal.
-
Civic Holiday: What's open, what's closed in Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent
While many look for things to do to keep busy this Civic Holiday, there are a few closures across Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent to look out for.
Regina
-
Here's how much SaskPower rate increases will cost you
SaskPower customers will notice an increase in price on bills starting in September.
-
6.4 kg of methamphetamine seized during Regina drug trafficking investigation: police
A Regina woman is facing several charges after more than 6.4 kilograms of methamphetamine were seized during a drug trafficking investigation.
-
Sask. health care staff mourning the sudden death of Melville doctor
Health care staff in southeast Saskatchewan are mourning the loss of a colleague who died unexpectedly last weekend.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa ice cream shop ordered to shut down wholesale business
The Merry Dairy in Ottawa says it halted its wholesale operations on Thursday following a visit by an officer from the Ontario Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs.
-
Supercell tornado in Madoc, Ont. area travelled 55.8 km last Sunday, researchers say
A tornado that struck an area north of Belleville, Ont. last weekend was on the ground for more than 45 minutes, covering an area of 55.8 kilometres, according to researchers.
-
COVID-19 levels remain high in Ottawa, public health says
Four new deaths have been linked to COVID-19 in Ottawa over the past three days, along with six new outbreaks.
Saskatoon
-
'It's OK to fail sometimes': Saskatoon kids learn how to hustle at summer business camp
About 30 Saskatoon students between the ages of nine and 14 learned the ins and outs of running a business at the first Edwards Entrepreneurship Exploration camp at the University of Saskatchewan.
-
'It's a safety concern': Saskatoon neighbourhood may lose one of only two ways to reach it
Residents of Montgomery Place are asking the City of Saskatoon for public consultation on a project that they say could hinder access to their community.
-
Baba's Closet needs hygiene items for Saskatoon's displaced Ukrainians
Saskatoon’s Baba’s Closet is asking for donations of hygiene items for new Ukrainian families arriving in the city.