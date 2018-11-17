

CTV Montreal





If you’re craving something sweet, there’s a new chocolate shop in Little Italy.

‘Etat de Choc’ features its own line of chocolates with unique flavours, and is also highlighting some of the best chocolate makers from Quebec and around the world.

The women who run the shop call it “a new generation chocolate factory.”

They use what’s called bean-to-bar chocolate. Transformed beans by Quebec producers become 25 gram mini bars with savoury flavours: white curry, hops, and maple pine, for example.

They also make Lingot – little ganache-filled chocolates. There are jars of caramel made in-house, and chocolate cards if you need to say ‘thank you.’

The shop is minimalist in its design, yet filled with options for chocoholics – including a wall of bean-to-bar fair trade chocolate from Quebec and around the world.

They also offer tastings and workshops.

For more information, visit the shop’s Facebook page.