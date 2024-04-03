Lightspeed Commerce cutting 280 jobs as it focuses on profitable growth
Lightspeed Commerce Inc. says it is cutting about 280 jobs.
The Montreal-based technology company said Wednesday the move represents about 10 per cent of its head count-related operating expenditures.
In addition, Lightspeed says it has undertaken several other cost-reduction initiatives in facilities and operations.
It says it expects that the majority of the restructuring charges will be incurred in the first quarter of its 2025 financial year which ends on June 30.
Lightspeed founder and chief executive Dax Dasilva says after integrating the company's many acquisitions it is entering a new phase, focused on profitable growth.
"This means making some hard decisions, like reducing spending in specific areas such as head count, to allow for investments in others," Dasilva said in a statement. "As we navigate through this transition, we acknowledge the invaluable efforts of every team member who has played a role in our journey."
The company also announced Wednesday that its board has authorized the repurchase of up to 10 per cent of its public float of shares.
Dasilva served as its CEO for the bulk of the company's history but became executive chairman when he turned the reins of the company over to JP Chauvet in February 2022.
Dasilva returned to the CEO role in February this year when Chauvet left the company.
-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 3, 2024.
Montreal Top Stories
-
-
-
-
WATCH THE VIDEO
WATCH THE VIDEO STM driver tosses everyone off city bus after one passenger allegedly raises voice
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Trudeau's latest pre-budget pledges: New apartment construction and rental measures
Continuing his pre-budget spending pledge tour, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is promising a $15-billion top-up as well as reforms to the federal apartment construction loan program.
Nearly 600 stolen vehicles worth $34.5M recovered at Port of Montreal
Almost 600 stolen vehicles have been recovered following a joint operation between numerous police forces and the Canada Border Services Agency.
How Canadians in Taiwan can get help after the deadly earthquake
The federal government is offering advice to Canadians in Taiwan, where a major earthquake killed at least nine people.
TREND LINE Conservative lead over Liberals narrows while NDP support drops: Nanos
The federal Liberals are narrowing the months-old gap with the Conservative party, with a former 20-percentage point Conservative ballot advantage shrinking to a 12-point lead, according to latest tracking data from Nanos Research.
Early spring storm brings heavy rain and snow across Eastern Canada
An early spring storm is bringing rain, heavy snow and strong winds to five provinces in Eastern Canada.
Deep-sea expedition captures stunning images of creatures in Pacific mining zone
Ancient glass sponges. A Barbie-pink sea pig sauntering along the seafloor. A transparent unicumber hovering in the depths.
Ontario family's car stolen from parking lot of Montreal hotel
A family from Ontario says their SUV was stolen from a hotel parking lot in Montreal while the family was on a March break vacation down south.
Tori Spelling gets candid about her divorce filing in new podcast
Tori Spelling shared a vulnerable moment on the debut episode of her podcast, misSPELLING.
Stranded cruise passengers in Africa race to rejoin their ship
Eight cruise passengers left behind in the African island nation of Sao Tome and Principe have been struggling for days to catch up with their Norwegian Cruise Line ship as it makes its way up the western coast of Africa.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
Police recover nearly 600 stolen vehicles in Port of Montreal, most of them stolen from the GTA
OPP and CBSA officials say they have recovered 598 stolen vehicles in the past few months as part of an interprovincial auto theft investigation, and 75 per cent of them were stolen in Ontario.
-
Strong winds cause system outage at multiple Toronto hospitals
Stormy weather and strong winds have caused a system outage at Toronto’s University Health Network, creating appointment and service delays at several hospitals in the city.
-
Ontario announced a new medical school at York University. Here’s what we know so far
The Ontario government released new details about York University’s new medical school in Vaughan on Wednesday.
Ottawa
-
Eastern Ontario couple tries to track down contractor who allegedly took off with deposit
A couple east of Ottawa is speaking out about their battle to track down a contractor who allegedly took their deposit for slab of quartz, but never ordered it, making them spend weeks trying to track him down.
-
Nearly 600 stolen vehicles worth $34.5M recovered at Port of Montreal
Almost 600 stolen vehicles have been recovered following a joint operation between numerous police forces and the Canada Border Services Agency.
-
SNOWFALL WARNING
SNOWFALL WARNING Spring storm to bring 15 to 20 cm of snow, rain to Ottawa
An early spring storm is expected to bring heavy snow and rain to Ottawa and eastern Ontario on Wednesday and into Thursday.
Atlantic
-
N.S. RCMP investigating after shots fired in Aulds Cove
The Nova Scotia RCMP says it is investigating after shots were fired in a community near the Canso Causeway Wednesday morning.
-
Maritime weather: Multi-day snowfall event to begin Wednesday night
Environment Canada has issued special weather statements across all three Maritime provinces warning of a multi-day snowfall event, with significant amounts possible in New Brunswick and Nova Scotia.
-
'Extremely troubling': Mi'kmaq protest Trudeau event after alleged fisher detentions
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Tuesday his government will investigate "extremely troubling" allegations that two Indigenous fishermen in Nova Scotia were dumped by federal fisheries officers hours from home without footwear or phones.
N.L.
-
Premiers making 'political hay' out of carbon pricing increase, Trudeau says
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says premiers would rather complain and 'make political hay' out of his federal carbon pricing program than present an alternative to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
-
Woman in Northern Ireland finds people who can understand her -- in Newfoundland
Whitney McCullough says she has always felt like people outside her home of Banbridge, Northern Ireland, need subtitles to decipher her accent and slang. So it has been strange and delightful to discover through her TikTok videos that in Newfoundland and Labrador, people understand her just fine.
-
Gushue on world curling championship: 'I'm going into this like it could be the last'
Brad Gushue is approaching this year's men's world curling championships like it could be his last.
Northern Ontario
-
Former Sudbury teacher faces more sex offences against students, 18 charges total
Four new charges of sexual assault and interference involving elementary students have been quietly laid against a former Sudbury teacher.
-
TREND LINE
TREND LINE Conservative lead over Liberals narrows while NDP support drops: Nanos
The federal Liberals are narrowing the months-old gap with the Conservative party, with a former 20-percentage point Conservative ballot advantage shrinking to a 12-point lead, according to latest tracking data from Nanos Research.
-
Sudbury police looking for sexual assault suspect after random attack
Sudbury police are looking for a male suspect after a random attack and sexual assault in a residential area of the Donovan on Monday night.
London
-
Byelection called for Lambton-Kent-Middlesex
A byelection has been called for Lambton-Kent-Middlesex. The seat at the Ontario Legislature was left vacant after Monte McNaughton resigned to take a job at Woodbine Entertainment.
-
Nearly 600 stolen vehicles worth $34.5M recovered at Port of Montreal
Almost 600 stolen vehicles have been recovered following a joint operation between numerous police forces and the Canada Border Services Agency.
-
'Discharging firearm' leads to Lambton County charges
Two people are facing charges after shots were fired in Lambton County on Monday. Around 3:50 p.m., OPP and Walpole Island police were contacted about a person being shot at on Dump Road.
Kitchener
-
4 people living in 1 bedroom: How the University of Waterloo is helping students navigate region’s housing landscape
A one bedroom-one bathroom apartment renting for $430/month in Waterloo’s University District may sound like a steal, but the listing isn't what it initially seems.
-
Man charged with assault after victim lured to home
Police in Guelph have charged a man with assault after another man was allegedly lured to a south-end address where police say he was beat up.
-
Kitchener Heritage Committee discusses plans for proposed high-rise development
A proposed high-rise development near Victoria Street North might have to commemorate its past after a Heritage Impact Assessment (HIA) from city staff.
Windsor
-
House fire out on Marentette Avenue
Windsor firefighters responded to a house fire on Marentette Avenue.
-
Litter cleanup planned along E.C. Row Expressway
Drivers are asked to use extra caution while driving on the E.C. Row Expressway while crews clean up litter.
-
Update coming today on local hospital cyber attack
A news conference is scheduled for 10 a.m. to updated the public on last fall's cyber attack on five area hospitals.
Barrie
-
Homicide investigation underway after missing man's body is found
Provincial police have deemed the death of a missing man in Caledon a homicide.
-
Construction worker, 61, calls winning $81,000 with lottery a nice feeling
A construction worker from Schomberg hasn't made any significant plans just yet after winning more than $81,000 with the lottery.
-
Fatal collision under investigation in downtown Barrie
Police in downtown Barrie are investigating a fatal collision involving a pedestrian and a construction vehicle late Tuesday morning.
Vancouver
-
Houses saved from demolition being moved to First Nation on B.C.'s Sunshine Coast
A major move underway in Port Moody will see 10 houses saved from the wrecking ball and given new leases on life on the Sunshine Coast where they can nurture future generations of families.
-
Puppy named Pebbles was so hungry she resorted to eating rocks, BC SPCA says
Donations to the BC SPCA are pouring in to help a puppy who was so hungry she resorted to eating rocks.
-
Health authority secures 'discreet' location for Vancouver overdose prevention site
After months of trying to find a suitable location, Vancouver Coastal Health has secured a new home for the Thomus Donaghy Overdose Prevention site.
Vancouver Island
-
Rescuers launch feeding plan for killer whale calf stranded in remote B.C. lagoon
Plans to save a killer whale calf stranded in a remote tidal lagoon off northern Vancouver Island for almost two weeks have been elevated to attempts to feed the young animal.
-
Nanaimo RCMP investigating after pedestrian killed by suspected impaired driver
Mounties in Nanaimo have opened an impaired driving investigation after a woman was struck and killed while walking on a sidewalk near the Nanaimo Regional General Hospital.
-
Saanich chamber of commerce warns of dire workforce shortage if more housing not built
A note posted on the door of the Canada Post office in Brentwood Bay warning customers of an upcoming noon hour closure due to a staffing shortage could be a sign of things to come on the Saanich Peninsula.
Winnipeg
-
Teen dead following incident at Winnipeg recreation centre
A teenage boy is dead following an incident on Monday at Winnipeg’s Cindy Klassen Recreation Complex.
-
Health care, cost of living main priorities for Manitoba NDP government's first budget
The first budget from the Wab Kinew-led NDP provincial government has been announced.
-
Man in critical condition following Confusion Corner assault
One man is in critical condition following an assault at Confusion Corner on Tuesday afternoon.
Calgary
-
Skier killed in avalanche west of Lake Louise
Avalanche Canada says a solo skier has been found dead on B.C.'s Cathedral Mountain after a weekend avalanche.
-
Drought poses key risk to Canada's natural gas producers in 2024: Deloitte
Persistent drought conditions are poised to challenge natural gas producers even as they aim to ramp up in anticipation of Canada's first liquefied natural gas export terminal opening, a new report warns.
-
No risk from funky smell at the Calgary International Airport, officials say
Officials at the Calgary International Airport say they are aware of a bad smell in the area, but say there is no risk to public safety.
Edmonton
-
Multiple attack complaints filed about 2 dogs that killed 11-year-old Edmonton boy: city
Two 'very large dogs' killed an 11-year-old boy in southeast Edmonton Monday night, police said.
-
High-scoring Oilers, Stars meet in elite matchup
The Dallas Stars are aiming for a franchise-record winning streak Wednesday when they host the Edmonton Oilers.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Josh Classen's forecast: Cooler, but still above average
There's a chance we'll see a bit more mixed precipitation or some showers before the morning is done. Otherwise, just a mix of sun and cloud and some gusty wind through the day. Gusts should back off later this afternoon.
Regina
-
Former Roughriders president and CEO Jim Hopson has died
Jim Hopson, the former president and CEO of the Saskatchewan Roughriders has died, his family confirmed to CTV News Wednesday morning.
-
No injuries in North Central Regina house fire
No injuries were reported in a house fire in Regina’s North Central area Tuesday night.
-
Regina man asking for help in finding lost dog with serious medical condition
Adam Metzger has been searching for his missing five-year old Australian Shepherd, Olive for two weeks.
Saskatoon
-
Former Roughriders president and CEO Jim Hopson has died
Jim Hopson, the former president and CEO of the Saskatchewan Roughriders has died, his family confirmed to CTV News Wednesday morning.
-
Zebras seized by Sask. conservation officers now officially belong to Saskatoon zoo
Five zebras seized from a rural property near Candiac, Sask. are now the sole responsibility of the City of Saskatoon.
-
Afghanistan veteran pushes ahead with lawsuit against Saskatchewan Legion and Veterans' Affairs
A Saskatchewan veteran says he’s still pursuing his lawsuit against the Royal Canadian Legion after he discovered a Legion staff member was snooping into his and other veterans’ records.