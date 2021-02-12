MONTREAL -- A light display adorning the exterior of the Open Door shelter in Montreal this weekend honours the memory of Raphael Napa Andre, a man who was well-loved and died tragically in the cold in January when he couldn't find a warm place to sleep for the night.

The display runs from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. until Sunday and will again be lit up on Feb. 27.

MAPP_MTL is projecting the display that can be seen at 3535 Park Ave. in the Plateau-Mont-Royal borough.

Annik Boivin produced the display in collaboration with Indigenous artist Isaac Murdoch and mapping technician Simon Rock.

The work includes images from Andre's family in his home community of Matimekosh - Lac John, as well as music from several Innu artists.

"With this light projection, we wish to honour the memory of Mr. Andre by highlighting his history with photos, drawings in his honour and written messages," said Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante. "I would like to salute the resilience of Indigenous people experiencing homelessness and reaffirm our willingness to act to support the most vulnerable."

A mural featuring Indigenous artists is planned in Montreal this summer.