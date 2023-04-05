Liberals call on Quebec government and UPAC to apologize for Charest affair

Interim Quebec Liberal (PLQ) leader Marc Tanguay is calling on the government and the Permanent Anti-Corruption Unit (UPAC) to apologize to former Liberal premier Jean Charest.

Charest won his case against UPAC and the Quebec government, which will have to pay him $385,000.

Tanguay believes that UPAC has a credibility challenge and that the whole thing has had a negative impact on the Liberal brand.

Mes avocats et moi sommes actuellement en train de prendre connaissance du jugement sur la poursuite que j’ai intentée contre le gouvernement du Québec pour violation de ma vie privée. Je ferai une déclaration à cet égard demain. — Jean Charest (@JeanCharest_) April 4, 2023

In 2021 Geneviève Guilbault, then Minister of Public Security, brandished the book PLQ inc. in the Salon bleu, raising the ire of the former Liberal premier.

The book focused on allegations of illegal financing within the PLQ.

The Liberal leader believes that Guilbault should not have brandished the book and that she should apologize.

The Quebec Superior Court's decision comes in the context of Charest's lawsuit against the government for illegal disclosure of his personal information during a UPAC investigation.

Tanguay does not believe the story contributed to the party's defeat in the last election, but that "it did not help" his party.

LISTEN on CJAD 800 Radio: How much money was awarded to Jean Charest?

QUEBEC SOLIDAIRE

Quebec Solidaire would not say whether Charest deserved an apology from UPAC.

"I'm not disputing the validity of the judgment. If UPAC wants to apologize, it should be to Quebecers for having failed to accomplish its mission,'' argued QS parliamentary leader Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois. "I don't see why the current government should apologize."

PARTI QUEBECOIS

The Parti Québécois (PQ) chose to be more cautious. Matane-Matapédia MNA Pascal Bérubé suggested that Charest's lawyers might be listening carefully to what elected officials were saying in parliament on Wednesday morning.

As to whether Charest is now cleared of any allegations or suspicions, Bérubé replied: "He is not guilty, I am obliged to say that."