Liberal candidate Frantz Benjamin urges Legault to be more responsible on immigration

Liberal candidate in Viau Frantz Benjamin is reminding François Legault that it's his "responsibility" as party leader not to "attack the sense of people's belonging."

On Saturday, Benjamin said he was offended by the CAQ leader's recent comments on immigration. Legault linked immigration to violence, before suggesting it was a threat to "national cohesion."

Legault also stressed the importance of stopping the "decline of French."

"Mr. Legault is no more Francophone than I am," said Benjamin, who is of Haitian origin. "Our responsibility when we are the leader of a political party is to measure our words."

Benjamin said his 18-year-old daughter asked him: "What is this statement by Mr. Legault? What does that mean? Does it mean that I am a threat? Me, I'm violent?"

Liberal leader Dominique Anglade supported Benjamin at a party rally, and Benjamin took the opportunity to tell those gathered that they were not a "threat."

BILL 21: THE PLQ'S POSITION DISAPPOINTS

Earlier in the day, Anglade took a walk through the Anjou borough hall with her candidate Chantal Gagnon.

She was challenged by a woman who was wearing a veil and who was against the Legault government's Bill 21.

The woman explained that she wanted to be free to wear what she wanted while having access to the same jobs.

"Are you going to abolish the law? That's the question we're asking," she asked.

Anglade responded that she would remove the notwithstanding clause so that the law could be challenged in court. She would also allow the wearing of religious symbols by teachers.

Under a Liberal government, however, Bill 21 would continue to apply to police, judges, prosecutors and prison guards.

"In any case..." the lady huffed, clearly not satisfied with the answer.

Two teachers also made the Liberal leader aware of the problems in the schools, starting with the severe lack of resources.

After Anglade's visit, both women said they did not know who to vote for on October 3.