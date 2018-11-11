

CTV Montreal





All over Canada, homage will be paid to veterans and service members on November 11.

This year marks a particularly significant milestone in world history: the centenary of Armistace Day, signalling an official end of World War I.

Premier Francois Legault will be honouring the troops in a ceremony at the Croix du Sacrifice on the Plains of Abraham in Quebec City.

In Montreal, Mayor Valerie Plante and other local officials will be on-hand for the main Remembrance Day ceremony in downtown Montreal.

Serving and past-serving members and their families will take part in the public proceedings at Place du Canada.

The Quebec Provincial Command will begin the proceedings at 10:30 a.m., on the corner of Rene-Levesque Boulevard and Metcalfe Street.

After the firing of the 21 Gun salute, the Remembrance Day parade will head north on Metcalfe, east on Sainte-Catherine St., south on Beaver Hall Hil, and west on Cathcart St.

Serving Grenadiers wil be taking part in ceremonial duties as part of the 34 brigade parade.

The Saint-Jean-Baptiste Society will also be honouring eight veterans - three of them posthumously, at the Military Cenotaph at Notre-Dame-des-Neiges Cemetery.

Overseas, members of Montreal's Black Watch regiment are participating in ceremonies in Belgium.

On the West Island, a ceremony will be taking place as of 11 a.m. at the Last Post Fund National Field of Honour in Pointe-Claire.

Hudson residents can participate in the Remembrance Day parade, which kicks off on Main Street at 10:30 a.m., and ends at the Legion on Beach Road.

An Armistace service in Sherbooke will take place as of 2 p.m. at Veterans' Park.

A live stream of the ceremony begin at 10:30 a.m.