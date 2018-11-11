Featured Video
Lest we Forget: Montrealers mark a century since the Armistace
Published Sunday, November 11, 2018 8:35AM EST
Last Updated Sunday, November 11, 2018 11:49AM EST
All over Canada, homage will be paid to veterans and service members on November 11.
This year marks a particularly significant milestone in world history: the centenary of Armistace Day, signalling an official end of World War I.
Premier Francois Legault will be honouring the troops in a ceremony at the Croix du Sacrifice on the Plains of Abraham in Quebec City.
In Montreal, Mayor Valerie Plante and other local officials will be on-hand for the main Remembrance Day ceremony in downtown Montreal.
Serving and past-serving members and their families will take part in the public proceedings at Place du Canada.
The Quebec Provincial Command will begin the proceedings at 10:30 a.m., on the corner of Rene-Levesque Boulevard and Metcalfe Street.
After the firing of the 21 Gun salute, the Remembrance Day parade will head north on Metcalfe, east on Sainte-Catherine St., south on Beaver Hall Hil, and west on Cathcart St.
Serving Grenadiers wil be taking part in ceremonial duties as part of the 34 brigade parade.
The Saint-Jean-Baptiste Society will also be honouring eight veterans - three of them posthumously, at the Military Cenotaph at Notre-Dame-des-Neiges Cemetery.
Overseas, members of Montreal's Black Watch regiment are participating in ceremonies in Belgium.
On the West Island, a ceremony will be taking place as of 11 a.m. at the Last Post Fund National Field of Honour in Pointe-Claire.
Hudson residents can participate in the Remembrance Day parade, which kicks off on Main Street at 10:30 a.m., and ends at the Legion on Beach Road.
An Armistace service in Sherbooke will take place as of 2 p.m. at Veterans' Park.
A live stream of the ceremony begin at 10:30 a.m.
