Legault won't endorse Fitzgibbon's target to reduce cars on Quebec roads

The CAQ government wants to reduce the number of cars in Quebec, but not with a specific target.

That's what Premier François Legault suggested on Wednesday.

In doing so, he was echoing the controversial statements made by Energy Minister, Pierre Fitzgibbon, who indicated that the number of cars in Quebec should be cut in half.

In a press scrum just before a cabinet meeting in Quebec City, Legault confirmed that his government was investing in public transit to reduce the number of cars on the road.

However, he refused to set a specific reduction target.

He suggested that his minister was speaking his mind and influenced by his summer reading of environmental reports.

This report was first published in French by The Canadian Press on Aug. 16, 2023.