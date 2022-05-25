Legault to Trudeau after Bill 96 criticism: 'Have a bit of respect for the majority of Quebecers'
The federal Liberals picked Wednesday, the day after Quebec's new language law was adopted, to lay out unusually blunt criticism not just on that bill but on an equally controversial one, Bill 21 on secularism.
Quebec politicians were not pleased, firing back with a slew of protests and even raising sovereignty as the solution.
"Mr. Trudeau, the message I have for him is, please have a bit of respect for the majority of Quebecers," said Premier François Legault.
Justice Minister Simon Jolin-Barrette, who oversaw both bills, went a step further.
"That's not of their business. That's a Quebec matter, and right now, we're in front of the Court of Appeal," he said, referring to Bill 21 as its appeals wind through the court system.
"Let's just let the Court of Appeal rule about that. And the federal government have to respect the institution," he said, repeating that "that's none of their business -- that's Quebec business."
They were reacting to federal Justice Minister Devid Lametti making clear that Ottawa does, in fact, plan to make its case against Bill 21 at the Supreme Court level, presuming it makes it there.
But Lametti also didn't mince words about Bill 96, saying the government isn't promising to intervene in any way, but that personally and as minister, he has many concerns about it, from how it could change access to the justice system to how it could infringe on Indigenous people's rights.
The Parti Québécois said there's one obvious solution: Quebec independence.
"From many English Canadians' standpoint, those laws are the evidence of Quebec's intolerance, and they are unacceptable in Canada," said PQ leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon.
"So they're willing to do many things to deny us our right to self-determination."
He said that he believes not only Bills 21 and 96 are at risk but also Bill 101, the fundamental and long-established language law that made French the province's official language. It was passed in 1977 and has been updated since, including this year, with Bill 96.
A province's legislation shouldn't be so up for discussion outside its borders, argued PQ MNA Pascal Bérubé.
"Once a bill is vote[d] and sanctioned, it's done," he said. But "not anymore, not with the Government of Canada. With the secularism Bill 21, with Bill 96, we don't know if those bills are going to live."
That should be a wake-up call for all Quebecers, he said.
Trudeau himself didn't go into much detail this week on Bill 96, simply saying on Tuesday that he has "concerns" about it.
But four Liberal MPs published an open letter in the Montreal Gazette criticizing the bill and saying that while it will cause hardship for English speakers, it won't, in their view, accomplish anything for French speakers.
Legault said a majority of Quebecers support Bill 21 and also protecting the French language, saying this week's events have shown "a flagrant lack of respect from Justin Trudeau."
He's correct that there's majority support, though pollsters have pointed out that support for both bills tends to be concentrated among those who are least affected by both bills.
On Bill 96, for example, surveys show that two-thirds of French speakers support the bill, but that support is concentrated in specific groups: people over 55 and in the regions rather than the metropolitan areas, whereas about half the province's English speakers live in Montreal.
In his comments on Wednesday, Lametti said the federal government has a role in protecting all Canadians' constitutional rights, raising particular concerns about how the notwithstanding clause was used pre-emptively to pass both bills, shielding them from many court challenges.
"We will stay in our lane in the sense of, we will watch carefully areas of federal jurisdiction and how they are impacted," Lametti said.
"We will leave it to Quebecers to decide," he said, but "we won't eliminate the possibility of joining court challenges where we feel that it's necessary to protect the constitutional rights of Canadians."
He also pushed back on the idea of a clear Canadian-versus-Quebecer division on both bills.
"There are many Quebecers -- anglophone, francophone, Indigenous, non-Indigenous -- who have expressed serious concerns with various parts of this act," he said about Bill 96, also pointing to criticism from legal experts and health experts.
Last week, the province's College of Physicians, among others, firmly denounced the bill and promised to fight it.
"So am I any less a Quebecer because I oppose Bill 96?" asked Lametti. "No."
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Beto O'Rourke confronts Gov. Abbott on shooting: 'This is on you'
A news conference about the shooting at a Texas elementary school broke into shouting Wednesday as Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke blamed Republican Gov. Greg Abbott for inaction ahead of the latest in a long string of mass shootings in the state.
'My little love is now flying high': Families pay tribute to Texas school shooting victims
Families are sharing photos and stories of their loved ones, who lost their lives in a mass shooting in Texas that killed at least 19 children and two adults on Tuesday afternoon.
Trudeau cancelled B.C. appearance after RCMP warned protest could escalate: CP source
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau cancelled plans to appear in person at a Liberal fundraiser in British Columbia Tuesday after RCMP warned an aggressive protest outside the event could escalate if he arrived, said a source close to the decision. The source spoke to The Canadian Press on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the situation publicly.
Governor: Texas gunman said he was going to shoot up school
The gunman who massacred 19 children and two teachers at an elementary school in Texas had warned in online messages minutes before the attack that he had shot his grandmother and was going to shoot up a school, the governor said Wednesday.
Who controls the price of crude oil?
Do oil companies control the price of crude? CTVNews.ca asked experts to explain.
'Not parent expected': When a DNA test brings distressing results
While genealogical DNA tests may be marketed as harmless and exciting way for people to learn more about their ancestral heritage, CTVNews.ca speaks with a Canadian researcher who says more support is needed for those who get unexpected results that have potential to disrupt family relations.
Canada's 2022 summer weather forecast predicts huge differences from coast-to-coast
Several parts of the country, including British Columbia and Canada's Maritime provinces, are likely to see wetter-than-normal conditions this summer, according to AccuWeather's annual summer forecast.
Here's how to watch tonight's French Conservative leadership debate
Later tonight, the six candidates on the ballot to be the next leader of the Conservative Party of Canada will be debating each other in Laval, Que. CTV News will be live-streaming the debate with English translation and offering real-time updates and analysis, and you can follow along.
Prosecutors suggest Hedley frontman lied about having consensual sex with teen, woman
The sex assault trial of Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard is hearing from a limo driver who drove one of the complainants to and from the Hedley frontman's hotel in 2016.
Toronto
-
Ontario police release wild video showing stunt driver going 200 km/h on highway shoulder
Police have released new video of a recent incident in which a vehicle was caught doing doughnuts and speeding along the shoulder of busy Ontario roadways.
-
Significant data breach involving patient data reported at three Toronto hospitals
Patients at three Toronto hospitals may have had some of their personal data accessed following a cybersecurity breach that was first detected in January.
-
Two new suspected cases, one probable case of monkeypox in Toronto
Toronto Public Health says there are two new suspected cases of monkeypox in the city, as well as one probable case of the virus that's under investigation.
Atlantic
-
'That's not acceptable': Families of N.S. shooting victims, lawyers boycott inquiry in protest
As the inquiry into Nova Scotia’s mass shooting moves its public proceedings to Truro, many of the family members affected by the tragedy and their lawyers are boycotting the proceedings over the next week.
-
Murphy’s Logic: The mass shooting inquiry should put facts over feelings
Former Chief Anchor Steve Murphy offers a timely perspective on the Mass Casualty Commission and the difference 30 years after the Westray inquiry.
-
Two more people charged with murder in fatal Yarmouth County house fire
Two more people have been charged with murder in connection with a fatal house fire in Nova Scotia’s Yarmouth County in March. Three people have now been charged in the case.
London
-
Three Londoners charged after vehicle strikes police cruiser
Two men and one woman are facing charges Wednesday after police say their vehicle struck a London police cruiser and then fled the scene on foot over the weekend.
-
Fatal crash near Wardsville, Ont.
OPP and Southwest Middlesex fire are on the scene of a fatal collision Wednesday afternoon involving a tanker truck and a passenger vehicle.
-
'Extremely disappointing, extremely frustrating': Pride flags stolen, defaced in Norwich
Jeff Ducharme was in his home office when a young man in a truck pulled up, ran up to the front of his home in Norwich, Ont. and stole his pride flag in broad daylight.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury candidate, trucker convoy organizer named in $306M lawsuit
A candidate in the provincial election in Greater Sudbury has been named in a $306 million lawsuit related to last winter's trucker convoy in Ottawa.
-
Date set for inquest into death of Sudbury mine worker in 2017
More than three years after it was announced, a date has been set for the inquest into the death of Ronald Charles Lepage, who was killed in Sudbury in 2017 at age 59.
-
Wrong-way Highway 11 driver acquitted in 2018 serious head-on crash
An Orillia man responsible for causing a head-on collision when he drove the wrong way on Highway 11 four years ago, sending a woman to the hospital with life-altering injuries, has been acquitted.
Calgary
-
Calgary mayor condemns gun violence, radical partisanship post-Texas school shooting tragedy
The mayor of Calgary says the increase in local gun violence and hate-based crimes needs to be addressed and it's past time the public demand better of its elected officials.
-
Calgary property taxes are in the mail, due by June 30
Those who haven't receive their bill by the first week of June are asked to contact 311.
-
Calgary police union tells officers to remove 'thin blue line' patches
The union representing Calgary Police Service members has directed front-line officers to remove 'thin blue line' patches from their uniforms, its president confirmed Wednesday.
Kitchener
-
Two seriously injured, one airlifted after crash in Baden, Ont.
Two 29-year-old men have been seriously injured following a collision in Baden, Ont., with one needing to be airlifted to a hospital outside the region.
-
Red paint back on Queen Victoria Statue in Kitchener
Nine days after city crews cleaned the latest dumping of red paint off the Queen Victoria statue in Kitchener, the base of the monument is once again covered in the substance.
-
Meet Mable: The dog rescued on Hwy 401 is now up for adoption
Mississauga resident Diana Goncalves lured the dog off the roadway and into her car by offering her treats.
Vancouver
-
B.C. committee recommends honorary degree given to principal of former residential school be rescinded
A sub-committee formed by the University of British Columbia has recommended the honorary degree granted to a former principal of a residential school where unmarked graves were detected last year be rescinded.
-
B.C. woman's 'elaborately concocted alibi' for hit-and-run included fake letters, false accusations, court says
A B.C. woman who was convicted of a fatal hit-and-run despite her "elaborately concocted alibi" which included forged letters and lying about her truck being stolen by a panhandler, has lost her bid to have her sentence reduced.
-
District outlines safety protocols following cougar sighting near Coquitlam school
A Metro Vancouver school district provided details of its safety protocols following warnings from local officials of a cougar sighting near an elementary school.
Edmonton
-
Shandro takes shots at Edmonton councillors over police budget, but misses on some facts
Alberta's justice minister is facing criticism for "strange" and "remarkably unhelpful" comments he made in the legislature on Tuesday when an NDP MLA asked him to help fight crime in Chinatown.
-
'Special name, special place': Edmonton Coffee House now open in Rabat, Morocco
An Edmonton themed coffee shop has opened 8,000 kilometres away, owned by a man who lived in the Alberta capital for a decade.
-
LIVE @ 3:30
LIVE @ 3:30 | 'Current wave is receding': Copping says Alta. has passed peak of sixth wave of COVID-19
The peak of the sixth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic has passed in Alberta, Health Minister Jason Copping announced on Wednesday.
Windsor
-
UPDATED
UPDATED | Windsor police arrest final suspect sought in Forest Glade shooting, Major Crimes Unit continues investigation
Windsor police have arrested another suspect related to the shooting near a Forest Glade bowling alley in April.
-
Auto parts makers 'Future of work' student bursary program to lure future EV workers
The Automotive Parts Manufacturers Association (APMA) is launching the “Future of Work” bursary program aimed at post-secondary students pursuing a future in Canada’s future automotive industry.
-
UPDATED
UPDATED | What's happening with the peace fountain? Windsor council looking at three options
Windsor city council has to make some decisions regarding a popular monument.
Regina
-
'Brings things to a halt': Manitoba's Duck Mountain sees May Long standstill
For those looking to hop the border into Manitoba for their camping seasons, it started off on the wrong foot for Duck Mountain Provincial Park.
-
New murder charges laid in connection to 2021 death: Regina police
A second person is facing murder charges after a man was found dead in a Regina home during a fire investigation in December, the Regina Police Service (RPS) said in a release.
-
Semi-truck driver killed in rollover near Meadow Lake
A 48-year-old semi-truck driver was killed in in a rollover near Meadow Lake on Tuesday.
Ottawa
-
Hydro Ottawa promises 'the bulk of the system' will be restored by Friday night
The president of Hydro Ottawa says "with a little bit of luck" power will be restored along the Merivale Road area on Thursday, bringing power to another 15,000 to 20,000 customers still in the dark following Saturday's storm.
-
Ottawa storm winds reached 190 km/h: researchers
Winds in the destructive storm that hit Ottawa and the region on Saturday reached 190 kilometres per hour in some areas, researchers say.
-
Here are the Ottawa schools that will be closed on Thursday due to the storm
The Ottawa Catholic School Board says all schools with power will be open on Thursday, but 14 schools without power will remain closed.
Saskatoon
-
Trudeau pledges $32M to support Sask. long term care residents
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced $32 million in funding for long term care in Saskatchewan.
-
Semi-truck driver killed in rollover near Meadow Lake
A 48-year-old semi-truck driver was killed in in a rollover near Meadow Lake on Tuesday.
-
'I had to do something': Former Saskatoon Blade and his wife head to Ukraine to lend a helping hand
Michael Garnett and his wife Rebecca Rider are on their second trip volunteering in eastern Europe to help Ukrainians affected by Russian invasion.