Legault's on Twitch, Plante has an album, and other Quebec April Fools' highlights

April Fools' Day -- better known as poisson d'Avril in Quebec -- is upon us.

Some of the province's familiar faces got into the spirit Saturday with a few light-hearted social media pranks.

Quebec Premier Francois Legault, for one, launched himself on the live streaming platform Twitch, frequented by gamers.

En plus de mon balado, j’ai maintenant le plaisir de vous annoncer que je me lance sur Twitch! 🎮🐟 pic.twitter.com/nS016JQJrU — François Legault (@francoislegault) April 1, 2023

Meanwhile, Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante promoted her 12-track album, 'Mon Montreal.'

Grande nouvelle! 🎉 Après avoir publié une bd, j’ai l’immense plaisir de vous annoncer mon album de chansons originales intitulé : Mon Montréal 💛



Les 12 chansons de mon premier album sont une ode à Montréal, notre métropole bien-aimée.



Bonne écoute! 🫶#polmtl #MonMontreal pic.twitter.com/If6ZFOdmMP — Valérie Plante (@Val_Plante) April 1, 2023

The Habs got in on the action too, promising fans they'd play in their "reverse retro" blue jerseys for the rest of the season.

We’re undefeated in blue since Feb. 11! To celebrate, the Canadiens will play the remainder of the team’s 2022-23 season games in blue jerseys.#GoHabsGo — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) April 1, 2023

And we can't forget how, a few days before April 1, radio host Jason Rockman impersonated Gene Simmons on the airwaves at ÉNERGIE 94.3 FM, apparently convincingly enough that the Kiss frontman had to clear things up on Twitter.

Hey Friends. Just a friendly note here. There’s a French language interview supposedly done by me out of Canada. It’s clearly not me. And incidentally, I don’t actually speak French. 🤟😎 — Gene Simmons (@genesimmons) March 30, 2023

This list will updated periodically to keep up with Quebec April Fools' tomfoolery.