Legault resumes campaign activities following hurricane hiatus

Incumbent Premier and Coalition Avenir Quebec (CAQ) leader Francois Legault is returning to the campaign trail after pausing his activities Friday in light of Hurricane Fiona.

The massive post-tropical storm touched down in Eastern Canada Saturday morning, including parts of Eastern Quebec.

The Magdalene Islands were particularly affected, with widespread power outages, flooding, fallen debris and property damage reported.

Legault said he would put a pin in his campaign Friday night as the hurricane neared.

Early Saturday afternoon, he put on his premier hat and promised to provide financial compensation to those who experienced significant property damage caused by the storm.

Shortly afterwards, his party announced that campaign activities would resume.

The CAQ leader is scheduled to visit the Taschereau riding of Quebec City later in the day.