Major flooding, debris in Que.'s Magdalen Islands as Hurricane Fiona slams Maritimes

Municipal roads are closed on Quebec's Magdalen Islands and residents ordered to stay inside as the region battles the effects of Hurricane Fiona.

The post-tropical storm made landfall in Atlantic Canada early Saturday morning and is now impacting Eastern Quebec.

Look af Iles de la Madeleine… pic.twitter.com/1PT2tTWcjZ — Bullish Trend (@trend_bullish) September 24, 2022

"There are many obstacles on the road. There are trees. There are rocks. There are materials that have blown off. There are overflows, floods. That's why we're asking you to avoid using the road this morning. We ask you to avoid all travel," said Richard Leblanc, deputy mayor of the Magdalen Islands, speaking at a press conference.

Aux Îles, on a évité le pire cette nuit.

Outre le toit de l’église de Lavernière, peu de dommages.

1459 clients de HQ sans service.

Vents actuels de 100 km/h.

Risque de submersion de la route 199.

Niveau d’eau élevé dans 2 havres de pêche, marée montante.

C’est pas fini!#Fiona pic.twitter.com/TImoZwi2Pe — Joël Arseneau (@joel_arseneau) September 24, 2022

A hurricane warning is in effect for the islands, with wind gusts of up to 119 km/h recorded in the morning by Environment Canada. Waves along the coast could reach up to 8 m high.

"High waves combined with the surge may cause damage along the coast. Coastal erosion is possible in vulnerable areas. Stay away from affected shorelines," reads a notice from the agency.

Route 199 aux Îles-de-la-Madeleine à l'entrée sur de l'île du Cap-aux-Meules. On voit bien les débris et roches ramenés sur la route par les immenses vagues. #mm #Fionahurricane

On rappelle que les rafales ont soufflé jusqu'à 132 km/h plus tôt aujourd'hui. pic.twitter.com/JoF0foIElN — Patrick Duplessis (@Pat_wx) September 24, 2022

Winds are expected to weaken throughout the day. Nevertheless, the mayor reminded citizens that the storm is not over.

Leblanc confirmed Saturday morning that at least 22 people had been evacuated.

POWER OUTAGES COULD AFFECT WATER SUPPLY

Hundreds of Magdalen Islands residents were without power Saturday morning.

Hydro Quebec teams were deployed to the region to "respond to emergency calls in order to secure the premises," according to a Tweet from the hydroelectricity company.

On the #MagdalenIelands, four of our teams are currently deployed to respond to emergency calls in order to secure the premises.



Work on the network to repair outages is not possible during such winds, but we are present.#Fiona pic.twitter.com/DxTTwW1vea — Hydro-Québec (@hydro_customer) September 24, 2022

As a result of the power interruptions, residents have been asked to limit their drinking water consumption.

"Power outages are not allowing us to pump as much water as usual," said Leblanc.

"It's better to save now just in case."

#Fiona - #IlesDeLaMadeleine

Les puits municipaux d'eau potable ne fonctionnent plus à leur pleine capacité en raison des pannes de courant.

⚠️ Limitez votre consommation d'eau aux besoins essentiels. pic.twitter.com/reitLRxxeJ — Urgence Québec (@urgencequebec) September 24, 2022

High winds and service interruptions also reached the Gaspé coast on Saturday.

CTV News has developed a live tracker of Hurricane Fiona.

With files from The Canadian Press.

This is a developing story that will be updated. More to come.