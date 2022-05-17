Legault insists health care will be unchanged under Bill 96, calls out 'disinformation'
Stopping through Laval on Tuesday to make some remarks on transit, Premier François Legault instead found himself peppered by questions about Bill 96 and the direction of language politics in Quebec.
He took the opportunity to say that there's been "disinformation" spreading, in his opinion -- and that on one important question, health care, many critics of the bill are wrong.
Health care will still be provided in English whenever the patient prefers, as it is now, Legault said.
"I want to be very clear, and I'm happy that you asked this question," he told the reporter who asked.
"I want to reassure everybody speaking English, even if their fathers went to an English school or not... [providers] will not refuse to treat a patient in English if it's needed," he said.
"I want to be very clear, there is no change at all in the actual situation of services given to anglophones and immigrants in English in our health care system -- that's clear."
The term used by Legault, "disinformation," means intentionally spread falsehoods, while "misinformation" is usually used to describe incorrect information that people unknowingly spread in good faith.
ON HEALTH CARE, CONFUSION REIGNS
The confusion over the details of health care under Bill 96 has been growing for several days, ever since the Quebec legislature passed a series of final amendments to the bill, in preparation for its likely passage in early June.
The National Post published an article claiming that only paper-holding historic English-speakers will be able to get health care in English, or immigrants within their first six months in Quebec.
Doctors and other health staff have also expressed concern about the bill to other outlets, saying they believe it will limit their ability to communicate in English whenever needed.
Officially bilingual institutions like the Jewish General Hospital will also be able to keep providing care to all patients in English.
MNA Christopher Skeete, who is the English-speakers' liaison for Legault's ruling CAQ party, has been frequently discussing the issue on Twitter, saying the fears are wrong and mentioning different provisions in the bill that he says would keep English in use in health care.
He said, for example, that there's a carve-out in the rules for English-speakers, as well as a "grandfather clause" for people who have been receiving English services up until now.
He also said the system is "complaint-based," meaning a patient would have to be unhappy about receiving services in English and complain to the OQLF in order for a doctor or nurse to be penalized or asked to switch languages.
CTV News has asked Skeete and the CAQ for a final explanation of whether, or how, health-care access in English would change under the bill, and whether they're considering passing another amendment to make the bill's provisions clearer.
'ANSWERING... ALL ANGLOPHONES' QUESTIONS'
Legault was also challenged on the bill's restrictions for English CEGEPs and on his refusal last week to agree to an English election debate in the fall, which led to the debate being cancelled.
It was the first time he's spoken about the bill since a major protest on the weekend that was attended by thousands of English-speakers.
"French will always be vulnerable in North America," Legault said. "It's a question of survival."
As for CEGEPs, he said that since, according to his statistics, only nine per cent of Quebec college students are English-speakers, it's "reasonable" to cap English CEGEPs' enrollment at 17 per cent of the provincial total, or at 2019 levels.
As for declining the English debate, "French is the official language in Quebec," the premier said.
His spokesperson said last week that the decision was a question of workload, and that Legault needed to leave enough time to prepare for the two French-language debates in which he's taking part.
"I will participate to two debates and I think that it doesn't mean I'm not answering, like I'm doing right now, to all anglophones' questions," Legault said.
