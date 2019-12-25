Legault gives season's greetings in tongue-twisting musical video
Published Wednesday, December 25, 2019 2:29PM EST
Quebec Premier Francois Legault reveals Quebec's priorities in the federal election, Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at the legislature in Quebec City. (THE CANADIAN PRESS / Jacques Boissinot)
MONTREAL -- Francois Legault wished Quebecers a Merry Christmas and Happy New Year in unique fashion.
On Tuesday the Quebec premier posted a video to his official Facebook account setting the names and electoral ridings of his MNAs to music.
The 76 National Assembly members can prove to be a bit of a mouthful.
“With this beautiful year coming to an end I would like to wish you, on behalf of our 76 MNAs and the leaders of the Coalition Avenir Quebec a very Merry Christmas and a great 2020,” says Legault in the video.