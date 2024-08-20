MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Legault announces six-month freeze on some temporary foreign workers in Montreal

    Bernabe Buch Gomez, a temporary foreign worker from Guatemala, clears a field in preparation for grain corn planting at Quinn Farm in Notre-Dame-de-l'Ile-Perrot, west of Montreal, on Sunday, June 4, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes Bernabe Buch Gomez, a temporary foreign worker from Guatemala, clears a field in preparation for grain corn planting at Quinn Farm in Notre-Dame-de-l'Ile-Perrot, west of Montreal, on Sunday, June 4, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
    Quebec Premier François Legault is announcing a six-month freeze on certain temporary foreign worker applications in Montreal.

    The premier says the moratorium will apply to new applications and renewals, but nurses, teachers, construction workers, food transformation workers and those making at least $57,000 a year will be exempt.

    Legault says the total number of temporary immigrants across the province has doubled to 600,000 from 300,000 in just two years, putting a strain on housing as well as social services such as health and education.

    The premier said there are about 12,000 temporary foreign workers in Montreal and acknowledged that today's announcement is just a "first step" towards reducing the total number of temporary immigrants.

    He says more than two-thirds of the province's non-permanent residents fall under federal jurisdiction, and the province is asking Ottawa to halve their numbers, from 420,000 to 210,000.

    Legault says the province will also table a bill this fall to give the province the power to limit the number of international students in certain schools.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 20, 2024.  

    Wait list down at LHSC Children's Hospital OR

    Attempted murder charge laid by Huron OPP

