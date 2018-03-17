

CTV Montreal





Some of Quebec’s top performers have signed on to the fight to save Villa Maria’s 164-year-old music school.

Among the signatories of an open letter calling on the school to reconsider closing the program are famed jazz pianist Oliver Jones, members of the Montreal Metropolitan Orchestra, singer Natalie Choquette and dozens of others.

The letter was drafted by the Save The Villa Maria Music School Committee.

“Musicians, artists, students, teachers and music lovers are being asked to turn their backs on this rich 164-year-old heritage, which has been showered with accolades and has launched many an illustrious career,” they said in the letter.

The signatories pointed to pre-kindergarten and kindergarten music programs launched with the help of Montreal Symphony Orchestra conductor Kent Nagano, saying music is an invaluable development tool for children.

“They need some way to express who they are and most of the time it’s through the arts,” Jones told CTV. “I know that when I was young, that was the only way. I was extremely shy and withdrawn until I was able to either sing or play the piano and I think that’s the case with a lot of youngster and it’s their way of letting us know they have something to offer.”

In January, the school announced the program would close in June due to low enrollment, but the parents’ committee and students have launched an effort to save it. An online petition has garnered more than 1,500 signatures so far.

A demonstration against the cancellation is planned for April 7.