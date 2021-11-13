MONTREAL -- U.S. prosecutors say two leaders of a Jewish sect that has been previously investigated in Quebec have been convicted of kidnapping and child sexual exploitation crimes.

Nachman Helbrans and Mayer Rosner, both U.S. citizens, are leaders of the sect known as Lev Tahor, American authorities said. The two were convicted Wednesday for planning to kidnap two minors, a 14-year-old girl and a 12-year-old boy, from their mother in Woodridge, New York.

A release from the U.S. Department of Justice says the defendants smuggled the children into Mexico, where the young girl was returned to “an illegal sexual relationship with an adult man.”

“Nachman Helbrans and Mayer Rosner brazenly kidnapped two children from their mother in the middle of the night," said U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York Damian Williams.

Both Helbrans and Rosner face possible life-imprisonment.

Quebec youth protection services investigated Lev Tahor five years ago, amid allegations of child neglect in the community of about 200 people -- half of them children -- in Ste-Agathe-des-Monts, Que.

A 2013 probe concluded that the community's housing was inadequate, the children's health needs were being neglected and they were not receiving a proper education. There were also allegations of underage marriages.

As a Quebec court ordered that 14 Lev Tahor children be placed in foster care in November 2013, sect members fled overnight, settling first in the southwestern Ontario region of Chatham-Kent. After Ontario courts took up the case, the group uprooted again, and by the summer of 2014, many had moved to Guatemala.

-- More details to come.

-- With files from The Canadian Press.