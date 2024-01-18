MONTREAL
    • Lawyers for retired Quebec teacher convicted of sex offences present sentencing arguments

    Robert Charpentier has always denied the crimes, but he was found guilty of sexual assault against two former students at the Emmanuel Christian School in the Island of Montreal suburb of Dollard-des Ormeaux on Dec. 13.

    In December, crown prosecutors presented their sentencing recommendations, and on Thursday, Charpentier's lawyers presented their case.

    The crimes happened in the 80s and 90s, and the crown prosecution asked that he serve two-and-a-half years in prison.

    The defence, on the other hand, asked for a conditional sentenced to be served at home.

    It's a sentence the prosecution finds unacceptable.

    "I think that what's important in that type of crime, the message we have to send is that it's jail time," crown prosecutor Anna Levin told CTV News outside the courtroom, adding that the Quebec Court of Appeal has already established that sex crimes involving children called for detention, except in very rare circumstances.

    Charpentier's lawyer argued that the victim impact statements amount to unsubstantiated accusations, suggesting the victims overdramatized what happened and that there was no physical contact.

    They were arguments that left the victims shaking their heads.

    "He's still saying he's not guilty," said Levin. "It's his absolute right, but he was found guilty."

    Charpentier's team also argued that there was no evidence that substance abuse problems that later developed with one of the victims were related to the assaults.

    Charpentier faces a maximum sentence of 14 years in prison, but there is no minimum, leaving the judge to decide if Charpentier will be locked up or serve his time in the community.

    The decision is expected on May 30. 

