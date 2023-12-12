MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Victims testify in sentencing of former Montreal West Island teacher charged with decades-old sexual offences

    Content warning: This article contains details that may be disturbing to some readers. 

    Sentencing arguments were held on Tuesday for a former English teacher from Dollard des Ormeaux who sexually abused two former students decades ago.

    The victims of Robert Charpentier made statements about the private school teacher in the 1970s who retired around a decade ago.

    In 2019, a former student went to police accusing Charpentier of sexually abusing him in the 1980s during a sleepover.

    He said the abuse continued for two years.

    It began with a game of truth or dare with the teen, but, the teen said, the game quickly turned sexual.

    It took the victim nearly 30 years to come forward.

    In the meantime, another one of Charpentier's students also came forward and accused the teacher of abuse during lunch at school.

    At the time, the victim said, he trusted his teacher.

    Charpentier was found guilty of the two sex crimes a year ago.

    During sentencing arguments, the two victims read impact statements to the court, saying they lived in shame with a sense of betrayal throughout their adult lives.

    One said it led him to struggle with drugs and alcohol.

    The prosecution is demanding a sentence of two to three years behind bars.

    The defence is arguing for a suspended sentence, meaning no jail time.

    The judge will deliver her verdict in the coming weeks.  

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada breaks with long-standing Israel stance at UN in voting for Gaza ceasefire

    Canada voted in favour of a non-binding resolution at the United Nations on Tuesday that calls for "an immediate humanitarian ceasefire" between Israel and Hamas, in a move that broke with years of Canadian policy and shocked Jewish groups. The vote at the UN General Assembly represents a shift in Canada's long-standing position of siding with Israel on major resolutions at the international body and arguing the Jewish state is unfairly called out in global forums.

    AGING IN CANADA

    AGING IN CANADA This is what Canada will look like in 20 years – are we ready for an aging population?

    New data reveals Canada's senior population is expected to exceed 11 million people by 2043. This rapid rise in the number of older Canadians will have wide-reaching implications on sectors such as health care and employment, with experts sounding the alarm that Canada is not prepared to handle an aging population.

    Carolyn Bennett stepping down as Liberal MP for Toronto-St. Paul's after 26 years

    Longtime Liberal Carolyn Bennett says she is retiring as the MP for Toronto-St. Paul's after 26 years. The former family doctor delivered her final speech in the House of Commons just a week before her 73rd birthday, saying she made a tough decision in 1997 to leave medicine for a career in politics but has never regretted it.

    Toronto

    Atlantic

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Calgary

    Kitchener

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Windsor

    Regina

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News