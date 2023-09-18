Lawsuits filed by building owner, victim's family in Old Montreal fire that killed 7
The owner of an Old Montreal building where seven people died in a fire last March is suing the city for $7.6 million.
Emile Benamor says the city's rules and regulations for heritage properties made it impossible to make some changes or repairs to the building.
Benamor also alleges firefighters did not deploy adequate resources to the March 16 fire and didn't listen to him when he told them minutes after the fire started that there were very likely people inside.
The owner is also suing city officials — including the mayor — for defamation for comments they made in the aftermath of the blaze.
Meanwhile, several reports say the family of Charlie Lacroix, an 18-year-old victim of the fire, filed a $1.5-million lawsuit Friday against Benamor, the City of Montreal and a man operating rentals out of the building.
Montreal police said in August the fire had turned into a criminal investigation after they had found traces of accelerant at the site.
In March, the father of victim Nathan Sears filed an application for a $22-million class-action lawsuit against Benamor, short-term rental platform Airbnb and the man who had been operating rentals out of the building.
None of the allegations in the lawsuits have been tested in court.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 18, 2023.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'We want prices to come down': Grocery executives meet Freeland, Champagne in Ottawa
The heads of Canada's largest grocery chains were in Ottawa on Monday for a hastily called meeting with two top cabinet ministers to discuss the federal Liberal government's demand for the grocers to come up with a plan to 'stabilize' prices.
IN HER OWN WORDS | Sandie Rinaldo: My most jaw-dropping moments from notable interviews
As she marks her 50th anniversary with CTV, Sandie Rinaldo reveals the most jaw-dropping moments from some of her notable interviews with William Shatner, Justin Bieber, Justin Trudeau, Bob Marley and more.
Lawsuits filed by building owner, victim's family in Old Montreal fire that killed 7
The owner of an Old Montreal building where seven people died in a fire last March is suing the city for $7.6 million. Emile Benamor says the city's rules and regulations for heritage properties made it impossible to make some changes or repairs to the building.
Ontario youth hospital visits for self-harm higher than expected during COVID-19: study
The rate of hospital visits for self-harm was greater than expected for Ontario youth during the first two and a half years of the COVID-19 pandemic, a new study has found.
Men nearly mauled trying to rescue massive, stranded shark
Incredible video shows a group of men on a Florida beach dragging a stranded shark back into the ocean.
Class-action lawsuit application for COVID-19 response in long-term care homes begins in Quebec
A Quebec Superior Court judge is being asked to authorize a class-action lawsuit on behalf of all residents of public long-term care homes that experienced COVID-19 outbreaks during the pandemic's first two waves.
Two 13-year-old girls accused of stabbing teenage girl 'numerous times' north of Toronto
Two 13-year-old girls are facing charges after another teen was stabbed 'numerous times' in a plaza parking lot in Vaughan.
American forward Taylor Heise taken first overall at inaugural PWHL draft
Minnesota has selected American forward Taylor Heise with the first overall pick of the inaugural Professional Women's Hockey League draft.
Hay River residents returning home with active fire 500 metres from hospital
Over the weekend, residents of Hay River and the surrounding areas were allowed to return home even as a wildfire burns close to the town's hospital.
Toronto
-
Teen girl stabbed inside Whitby school, 14-year-old suspect taken into custody at scene
A 14-year-old girl was rushed to hospital with serious injuries after a stabbing inside a Whitby school over the lunch hour on Monday.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Doug Ford and Olivia Chow speak after Queen's Park meeting
Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow are scheduled to meet on Monday for the first time since Chow was elected in June.
-
Two 13-year-old girls accused of stabbing teenage girl 'numerous times' north of Toronto
Two 13-year-old girls are facing charges after another teen was stabbed 'numerous times' in a plaza parking lot in Vaughan.
Atlantic
-
Saint John mayor calls metal recycling facility a ‘black eye on our community’
Donna Reardon, mayor of Saint John, N.B., called the American Iron and Metal facility a “black eye” on the community following last week’s fire at the metal recycling facility.
-
Clean-up efforts underway in Halifax after post-tropical storm Lee
Post-tropical storm Lee left behind debris, damaged property and power outages for many to clean up in Halifax.
-
Thousands still without power in Nova Scotia following post-tropical storm Lee
Power has yet to be restored to thousands of customers in Nova Scotia after post-tropical storm Lee blew through the Maritimes over the weekend.
London
-
LIVE FROM COURT
LIVE FROM COURT | Veltman trial, day 8: Crown continues case
The trial of Nathaniel Veltman, who is accused of intentionally running down a Muslim family in London, Ont., enters its eighth day as the Crown continues its case Monday.
-
London police renewing calls for information a year after fatal hit and run
London police are once again asking the public for help identifying a suspect vehicle a year after a fatal hit and run on Hamilton Road.
-
$4,000 in tools, other items allegedly stolen from Lucan, Ont. garage
Middlesex County OPP is investigating after about $4,000 in tools and other items were stolen from a garage overnight Friday.
Northern Ontario
-
Double fatal crash involving two commercial vehicles on Highway 11-17
Two people have died and two others are in hospital after a crash involving two commercial vehicles on Highway 11-17 in northwestern Ontario on Sunday morning, police say.
-
Woman charged in drug bust at Highway 17 business west of Sudbury
A 49-year-old northern Ontario woman is charged with illegally selling cannabis, magic mushrooms and unmarked cigarettes after police raided a business in the Sables-Spanish Rivers Township, police say.
-
Major natural gas leak closes several streets in downtown Sudbury
A major gas leak on Durham Street has closed several streets in downtown Sudbury.
Calgary
-
Calgary pastor sentenced to 60 days in prison for involvement in Coutts border blockade
A Calgary pastor was sentenced to 60 days in prison for his involvement in the Coutts border blockade in February 2022.
-
Undo Line 5 shutdown order, federal government's filing urges U.S. appeals court
Ottawa is urging a U.S. appeals court to reverse a Wisconsin judge's order that threatens to shut down the Line 5 cross-border pipeline by June 2026.
-
Calgary hosts global oil-producing nations at 24th World Petroleum Congress
Hundreds of executives and government officials from oil-producing nations around the world are gathering in Calgary this week, against the backdrop of growing global pressure to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
Kitchener
-
Car crashes into driving school in New Hamburg
Waterloo regional police say a pedestrian suffered minor injuries after a car crashed through the front of the Waterloo Region Driving School in New Hamburg.
-
Police find two suspect vehicles in murder investigation
Ontario Provincial Police have recovered two vehicles they believe were involved in the homicide of a Kitchener man four years ago.
-
Kitchener-Waterloo Symphony cancels upcoming concerts and practices
The future appears uncertain for the Kitchener-Waterloo Symphony. In an email, the organization said it would not be 'commencing our season this week' and no events appear on their online calendar.
Vancouver
-
B.C. reveals more details of pilot program to incentivize secondary suites
The B.C. government has revealed more details of a plan to incentivize homeowners to build secondary suites on their properties as the province continues to grapple with the housing crisis.
-
Provincial officials defend drug decriminalization at UBCM convention
On the first day of an annual gathering of provincial representatives and municipal leaders, representatives from the ministries of health, addictions, and public safety defended their support for decriminalization of hard drugs.
-
Minimum income needed to buy a home in Vancouver rises due to interest rates
The minimum annual income needed to buy a home in Vancouver inched closer to $250,000 last month, according to an online mortgage brokerage.
Edmonton
-
Alberta updates COVID-19, RSV and influenza numbers ahead of respiratory virus season
Alberta's health minister gave a respiratory virus update on Monday as the province works to launch a new online reporting dashboard.
-
Driver killed in single-vehicle crash north of Edmonton
A 46-year-old man is dead after a single-vehicle crash on a northern Alberta highway.
-
All Oil Kings games to be broadcast on iHeartRadio in 2023-24 season
All Edmonton Oil Kings games will be broadcast on iHeartRadio in the upcoming 2023-24 WHL season, the team has announced.
Windsor
-
LIVE FROM COURT
LIVE FROM COURT | Veltman trial, day 8: Crown continues case
The trial of Nathaniel Veltman, who is accused of intentionally running down a Muslim family in London, Ont., enters its eighth day as the Crown continues its case Monday.
-
Gabriel 'Fluffy' Iglesias returns to Caesars Windsor
A popular comedian is returning to Caesars Windsor after a sold out show there last year.
-
Man accused of threatening woman with a sledgehammer over radio payment dispute
Chatham-Kent-police have charged a 64-year-old Blenheim man after he allegedly threatened a woman with a sledgehammer.
Regina
-
19-year-old charged with first-degree murder following weekend homicide, Regina police say
A 19-year-old man is facing five charges including first-degree murder following the death of a 23-year-old man over the weekend that marks Regina's sixth homicide of 2023, Regina police said.
-
Officers warned about harassment before former Sask. police chief's exit: memo
Officers with a beleaguered Saskatchewan police force were warned about harassing behaviour in the weeks before their police chief accused members of personal attacks and character assassination, internal documents show.
-
'We want prices to come down': Grocery executives meet Freeland, Champagne in Ottawa
The heads of Canada's largest grocery chains were in Ottawa on Monday for a hastily called meeting with two top cabinet ministers to discuss the federal Liberal government's demand for the grocers to come up with a plan to 'stabilize' prices.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa police investigating three reported shootings in 12 hours
Ottawa police are investigating three reported shootings in 12 hours.
-
OPP investigating fatal crash northeast of Kingston, Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a fatal collision over the weekend northeast of Kingston.
-
Cornwall, Ont. police seek witnesses to weekend homicide
Police in Cornwall, Ont. are looking for witnesses to a weekend homicide in the city's west end.
Saskatoon
-
Officers warned about harassment before former Sask. police chief's exit: memo
Officers with a beleaguered Saskatchewan police force were warned about harassing behaviour in the weeks before their police chief accused members of personal attacks and character assassination, internal documents show.
-
Saskatoon parents concerned with over-crowded buses during back-to-school rush
Amanda Spenst is getting all too accustomed to a morning phone call from her son asking her to drive him to school.
-
'Open drug use is rampant,' Saskatoon community support officers say
Saskatoon’s community support officers say they responded to record numbers of calls over the summer, with services to help those struggling with addictions and mental health issues only dwindling.