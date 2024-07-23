Court authorizes $65-million settlement in Quebec orphanage abuse case
A Superior Court judge has approved a $65-million settlement between former residents of a Quebec City orphanage and a religious order and a local health authority.
Justice Daniel Dumais rendered a decision last week approving the class-action settlement reached for victims of the Mont d'Youville orphanage.
The settlement is the largest in Quebec history for an abuse class action, the judge noted in his ruling.
Lawyers for the victims reached the settlement with the regional health authority and the order that ran the facility — the Soeurs de la Charité de Québec.
As part of the agreement, none of the defendants acknowledged liability.
The lawsuit was filed six years ago on behalf of anyone who experienced physical, sexual and psychological abuse at the orphanage between 1925 and 1996.
The court authorized the lawsuit in 2020 and the settlement in May came after months of discussions.
Lawyers have said hundreds of victims would be able to receive substantial compensation.
One of the law firms involved in the lawsuit said the period to submit claims will begin once a notice to members is published in August.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 23, 2024.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Pennsylvania state police commissioner reveals stunning details about Trump shooting
A local law enforcement commissioner revealed during a House Homeland Security hearing on Tuesday stunning new details about the security failures that led to the near assassination of Donald Trump, raising more questions for the embattled U.S. Secret Service.
Laws that could get Canadians in trouble in tourism hotspots
There are some laws in popular tourist destinations around the world that could land Canadian travellers in mild-to-serious trouble if they're not careful. Don't let these local laws land you in hot water during your next vacation abroad.
Polar bear at Calgary Zoo died by drowning following 'crushing' injury
The Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo has revealed the cause of death for polar bear Baffin last week.
Clip resurfaces of Vance criticizing Harris for being 'childless,' testing Trump's new running mate
Comments Donald Trump’s running mate JD Vance made in 2021 questioning Vice President Kamala Harris’ leadership because she did not have biological children have resurfaced, testing the young conservative senator in his early days campaigning as part of the Republicans' presidential ticket.
Jasper evacuees forced into B.C. to flee fires told to make U-turn to Alberta for aid
Thousands of wildfire evacuees forced from Jasper National Park into British Columbia along smoke-choked mountain roads Monday night were directed Tuesday to make a wide U-turn and head home if they needed a place to stay.
'Stars are aligning' for Bank of Canada rate cut: economists
The Bank of Canada is expected to deliver a dose of interest rate relief Wednesday when economists and market watchers predict the central bank will cut its overnight lending rate.
Trudeau hand-picking candidate in Montreal byelection riles aspiring contenders
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's decision to hand-pick a candidate for a riding in an upcoming Montreal byelection isn't being well-received by three aspiring contenders who spent months campaigning only to be shunted aside.
Edmonton gas station employee found guilty of terrorism charges in the U.K.
An Edmonton man has been convicted of multiple charges under the Terrorism Act in the United Kingdom.
Celine Dion lands in Paris amid reports of performance at the Olympics
Speculation is mounting that Celine Dion will make an appearance at the Paris Olympics after landing in the French capital days before the opening ceremony.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
'Forever changed the lives of some of these families': Toronto-area police make arrests in home invasions, carjackings
Police say 18 suspects arrested in connection with a string of violent home invasions, carjackings and robberies in Peel Region are connected to an 'organized criminal network' operating out of Brampton and Mississauga.
-
Doug Ford once again calls on Bank of Canada to lower interest rates
Premier Doug Ford is once again calling on the Bank of Canada to lower interest rates.
-
Man charged after allegedly stealing more than $60K in clothing from downtown Toronto retailers
A Toronto man is facing charges after allegedly stealing more than $60,000 in clothing from downtown retail stores in recent months.
Ottawa
-
Here's where 20 new photo radar cameras will be installed in Ottawa this summer and fall
Work is underway to install 20 new photo radar cameras across the City of Ottawa, as the city continues to expand the automated speed enforcement program.
-
Plan proposes building one of Ottawa's tallest residential buildings in Barrhaven
The City of Ottawa has received an application to build two high-rise, mixed-use towers at the corner of Marketplace Avenue and McGarry Terrace, near Strandherd Drive, and a 440 sq. m. publicly accessible courtyard.
-
Tire marks left on Pembroke, Ont. rainbow crosswalk following cases of anti-LGBTQ2S+ vandalism
It's still unclear if tire marks on the rainbow crosswalk in Pembroke, Ont. were the result of an act of vandalism, but community leaders worry this is part of a growing trend of anti-LGTBQ2S+ vandalism in the area.
Atlantic
-
2 bodies found at Rothesay residence: police
Police in Rothesay, N.B., say they are investigating the deaths of a man and woman.
-
Adventure-seeking B.C. couple were victims found on Nova Scotia island: relative
The British Columbia couple whose remains recently washed ashore on Nova Scotia's remote Sable Island have been identified as 70-year-old James Brett Clibbery and his 54-year-old wife, Sarah Packwood.
-
Search for missing N.S. elderly man suspended
The search for 80-year-old Richard Mahoney, who was last seen in Baddeck, N.S. last week, has been suspended.
N.L.
-
Newfoundland refinery operator charged for flash explosion that killed worker
The owner of a refinery in Newfoundland has been charged with health and safety violations for a flash explosion at the plant in 2022 that killed a worker and injured seven others.
-
Transportation Safety Board investigating fire aboard boat abandoned by 'Lucky 7'
The Transportation Safety Board of Canada has sent investigators to Newfoundland to determine what caused a fire aboard a fishing boat that forced the crew to abandon the vessel for a life-raft, leaving them at the mercy of the waves for two days.
-
'A wonderful feeling': Wildfire evacuation order ends for 7,000 from Labrador City
Labrador City residents who were ordered to evacuate last week after the reignition of a once-smouldering fire near the town were allowed to return home Monday.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury man gets three years in prison in historical sexual assault case
A Sudbury man has been sentenced to three years in prison after being found guilty of sexual assault in connection with a threesome in 2013 but doesn't have to register as a sex offender.
-
Sex assault suspect was a therapist for child and family services in North Bay, Ont.
A 70-year-old suspect has been charged with multiple sexual assault charges that took place while he worked for the former Algonquin Child and Family Services.
-
Laws that could get Canadians in trouble in tourism hotspots
There are some laws in popular tourist destinations around the world that could land Canadian travellers in mild-to-serious trouble if they're not careful. Don't let these local laws land you in hot water during your next vacation abroad.
London
-
BREAKING
BREAKING 'Guilty'; young man pleads guilty to impaired causing death in crash that killed 11-year-old St. Thomas boy
For the first time since losing their 11-year-old son, the family of Aiden Curtis of St. Thomas got a look at the man who caused his death.
-
Downtown London robbery ends in witness being stabbed
Early this afternoon, a man entered a business in the area of Richmond Street and Oxford Street East, and left without paying for items that he picked up inside. He was confronted by a member of the public, who was stabbed.
-
Belgrave farmer fined for selling unpasteurized milk and dairy products
After the ministry of agriculture was made aware of the farm operating in violation of the milk act, an investigation throughout June 2023 revealed that milk and milk products had been distributed from the farm.
Kitchener
-
Kitchener woman hopes Ont. follows other provinces in covering rare cancer drug
Noor Ayesha from Kitchener Ont., is battling a rare and aggressive form of cancer while pushing the province to fund an expensive drug, which could extend her life.
-
Growing capacity by 500 beds: more details about new hospital in Waterloo Region
More details have been shared about the vision for the yet-to-be-named hospital.
-
Man, 58, dies after drowning in the Grand River in Glen Morris: OPP
Police are investigating after a Glen Morris, Ont. man died after reportedly drowning in the Grand River.
Windsor
-
Third time a charm for Tecumseh's Linda Morais, who is heading to Paris
“I'm hopeful she'll be bringing us back a medal,” said Tremblay, who also coached his son David Jr. and watched him wrestle at the Olympics in England in 2012.
-
Windsor-Detroit Tunnel scam: fake toll texts target travelers
Windsor-Detroit Tunnel users are being warned of a circulating scam. According to officials, customers have reported receiving a text message claiming they owe money for tolls.
-
WECHU issues precautionary notice of blue-green algae bloom on Lake St. Clair
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) has issued a precautionary notice to residents of a blue-green algae bloom on Lake St. Clair in the area near Stoney Point.
Barrie
-
Allegedly impaired driver crashes into Hwy 400 guardrail, keeps driving
A young driver faces charges after police received reports about a vehicle slamming into the guardrail along Highway 400 Tuesday morning and driving off.
-
Man, 79, dies after being struck by dump truck
York Regional Police are investigating a fatal collision involving a pedestrian and a dump truck early Tuesday morning.
-
Midland homicide victim met suspect on dating app, family says
Julia's family is holding a visitation Monday night in Ajax. They say they plan to have a celebration of life sometime next week at Sand Banks Provincial Park.
Vancouver
-
3 men randomly stabbed by stranger in downtown Vancouver: police
In less than 15 minutes, three people were stabbed in seemingly random attacks in downtown Vancouver Monday night, according to authorities.
-
Video shows 'heroic' Vancouver bus driver douse flames in Downtown Eastside
The owners of a Vancouver cheese shop say a quick-thinking transit driver prevented what could have a been a "terrible situation" after the driver noticed flames outside the business in the early hours of Tuesday morning.
-
B.C. Human Rights Tribunal finds IIO discriminated against Indigenous job applicant, awards $51K
One of B.C.'s police oversight agencies has been ordered to pay more than $50,000 to an Indigenous woman it discriminated against during a hiring process.
Vancouver Island
-
Wildfire spreads on southern Vancouver Island amid 'challenging' terrain
An out-of-control wildfire on southern Vancouver Island has grown to 50 hectares as firefighting crews continue to battle the blaze west of Victoria.
-
Video shows theft of 11-year-old girl's bracelets from Vancouver Island porch: RCMP
An 11-year-old girl selling handmade gemstone bracelets on her porch had most of her crafts stolen last week, according to authorities on Vancouver Island.
-
3 men randomly stabbed by stranger in downtown Vancouver: police
In less than 15 minutes, three people were stabbed in seemingly random attacks in downtown Vancouver Monday night, according to authorities.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba warns fruit growers about invasive pest
Whether you own a farm or have a backyard berry patch, the province is warning fruit growers about a tiny pest causing massive problems: the spotted wing drosophila (SWD).
-
'Scourge on the city': Seven arrested following 3D gun trafficking investigation in Winnipeg
The Winnipeg Police Service has arrested seven people in connection to a 3D-printed gun investigation, which included one man who was helping operate the planning from prison.
-
Inmate dies at Stony Mountain prison, RCMP investigating
An inmate at Stony Mountain Institution has died and RCMP is investigating.
Calgary
-
Calgary moves to Stage 1 outdoor water restrictions
Calgary is now under Stage 1 outdoor water restrictions, effective immediately. Mayor Jyoti Gondek made the announcement on Tuesday afternoon.
-
Polar bear at Calgary Zoo died by drowning following 'crushing' injury
The Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo has revealed the cause of death for polar bear Baffin last week.
-
What impact will the U.S. election have on Canada's energy sector?
Canada's energy industry is preparing for an unpredictable few months as the United States gets set to elect its next president.
Edmonton
-
Alberta premier blames Town of Jasper for misinformation spread during wildfire evacuation order
Alberta's premier says changes are needed to the province's emergency alert system after incorrect information was shared about the Jasper evacuation on Monday night.
-
Jasper evacuees forced into B.C. to flee fires told to make U-turn to Alberta for aid
Thousands of wildfire evacuees forced from Jasper National Park into British Columbia along smoke-choked mountain roads Monday night were directed Tuesday to make a wide U-turn and head home if they needed a place to stay.
-
Here's where Jasper wildfire evacuees are being asked to go
Jasper National Park residents and visitors were ordered to leave late Monday night due to wildfires in the area.
Regina
-
Riders prepare for Alouettes matchup without Ouellette
Not only with the Saskatchewan Roughriders be without wide receiver Kian Schaffer-Baker on offence this week but running back, A.J. Ouellette will also miss this game due to injury.
-
STF and province choose binding arbitration panel nominees, dates to be confirmed soon
The nominees for a binding arbitration panel between Saskatchewan teachers and the province have been chosen, with a date to be confirmed shortly.
-
One person dead following plane crash near Birsay, Sask.
A 23-year-old man from White City has died following a plane crash near Birsay, Sask. on Friday.
Saskatoon
-
'Ash was raining down': Saskatoon couple among thousands forced to flee Jasper
Multiple wildfires in Jasper National Park forced a Saskatoon couple to evacuate the park on Monday night.
-
-
Saskatchewan's year-long pediatric gastroenterologist vacancy has been filled
Saskatchewan kids with gastrointestinal issues are getting a specialist back at the Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital.