Court authorizes $65-million settlement in Quebec orphanage abuse case

A Superior Court judge has approved a $65-million settlement between former residents of a Quebec City orphanage and a religious order and a local health authority.

Justice Daniel Dumais rendered a decision last week approving the class-action settlement reached for victims of the Mont d'Youville orphanage.

The settlement is the largest in Quebec history for an abuse class action, the judge noted in his ruling.

Lawyers for the victims reached the settlement with the regional health authority and the order that ran the facility — the Soeurs de la Charité de Québec.

As part of the agreement, none of the defendants acknowledged liability.

The lawsuit was filed six years ago on behalf of anyone who experienced physical, sexual and psychological abuse at the orphanage between 1925 and 1996.

The court authorized the lawsuit in 2020 and the settlement in May came after months of discussions.

Lawyers have said hundreds of victims would be able to receive substantial compensation.

One of the law firms involved in the lawsuit said the period to submit claims will begin once a notice to members is published in August.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 23, 2024.