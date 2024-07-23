With COVID-19 on the rise, Quebec set to roll out fall vaccination campaign

MONTREAL
    Quebec health-care workers are seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases this summer, leading the province's vaccination committee to prepare a campaign this fall targeting the most vulnerable.

    "There is definitely an increase in COVID-19 activity going on right now," said infectious diseases specialist Dr. Donald Vinh. "In fact, there's been an increase since about May. (You can see it) through wastewater data. You can see that through a test positivity rate."

    On April 1, the test positivity rate in Quebec was 2.33 per cent. By June 1, it was up to 7.47 per cent. Today, it's at 16.26 per cent.

    Evolution of COVID-19 cases and test positivity rate in Quebec 2024 (INSPQ)The Quebec Immunization Committee now recommends that people in high-risk groups get another booster shot this fall – but they should wait until October when the updated booster is available.

    Scientists at the Quebec public health institute (INSPQ) are currently collecting data to determine which strain will be the most dominant when the cold season hits, explained Vinh.

    "The next formulated vaccine will be directed towards KP.2. We anticipate that will be available somewhere around fall or October of 2024, and that's the one that is being discussed right now by the INSPQ as being highly recommended for those who are at high risk," he said.

    The government is expected to recommend that people take the new booster shot at the same time as they get their annual flu vaccine. 

