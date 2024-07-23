MONTREAL
    • Montreal byelection: aspiring Liberal candidates say Trudeau's choice is 'undemocratic'

    Prime Minister and leader of the Liberal Party of Canada, Justin Trudeau, takes part in an event in Montreal on July 3, 2024. LA PRESSE CANADIENNE/Christinne Muschi Prime Minister and leader of the Liberal Party of Canada, Justin Trudeau, takes part in an event in Montreal on July 3, 2024. LA PRESSE CANADIENNE/Christinne Muschi
    In the Montreal riding of LaSalle-Émard-Verdun, aspiring candidates say they are not pleased with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's decision to parachute in a city councillor rather than let federal Liberal activists choose their byelection candidate.

    City councillor Laura Palestini has been nominated as the Liberal candidate.

    The three aspiring candidates in this Montreal riding say that the decision is unacceptable as they have been campaigning in vain for five months.

    Campaigning school trustee Lori Morrison called the decision "undemocratic."

    Entrepreneur Christopher Baenninger, another aspiring candidate, said he was "in shock" at a decision that was "wrong" and "demotivating."

    The third aspiring candidate, Eddy Kara, former Quebec Liberal Party (PLQ) organizer and filmmaker, said he found it "truly shocking" that Trudeau had interrupted the nomination process.

    The Liberals have won in LaSalle-Émard-Verdun in all three elections since the riding was created.

    -- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on July 23, 2024.

