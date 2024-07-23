Celine Dion lands in Paris amid reports of performance at the Olympics

Speculation is mounting that Celine Dion will make an appearance at the Paris Olympics after landing in the French capital days before the opening ceremony.

French media outlet RTL reported that the Quebec singing icon flew from on her private jet from Las Vegas, where she lives, and landed at the Paris–Le Bourget Airport on Tuesday. A close friend was reportedly waiting for her at the airport.

Her arrival in France comes before the official opening ceremony set for Friday. The ceremony will mark the first time it's being held outside a stadium, as a parade of athletes makes its way down the iconic Seine River.

According to French newspaper Le Parisien, Dion is expected to perform "L’Hymne à l’amour" by Édith Piaf at the Olympics.

The Olympics organizers have not made an official announcement.

A performance in Paris would mark her first since she was diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome in December 2022.

In a documentary released on Amazon Prime late last month, the 56-year-old singer revealed how the condition affects her daily life and forced her to take a hiatus from the stage.

However, she told Vogue France in May that she was determined and "working very hard" to perform in front of her fans once again.

"I've chosen to work with all my body and soul, from head to toe, with a medical team," she told the magazine. "I want to be the best I can be."