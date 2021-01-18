MONTREAL -- The mother of a seven-year-old girl who died in Laval earlier this month is set to appear in court Monday for a bail hearing.

The mother, whose name is under a publication ban, was charged with criminal negligence causing death by Laval police Friday, in connection to the girl’s death.

She was present in Laval court Monday, along with a French-Dari interpreter.

On Jan. 3, emergency responders were called to a residence in Chomedey by a family member. When they arrived, the girl was not breathing. They tried to revive her, but she was pronounced dead in hospital.



Laval police are still awaiting the autopsy report, and would not comment on the nature of the girl’s injuries in the meantime. Neighbours told CTV News they saw the girl covered in bruises as she was taken out of the house.

The mother is also facing an assault charge against the daughter going back to June 2020.

Police say the investigation is still ongoing, and would not comment on whether other family members could face charges.



This is a developing story and will be updated.

