MONTREAL -- Quebec’s youth and human right commissions has launched an inquiry into the death of a seven-year-old girl in Laval.

The girl was pronounced dead in hospital Sunday after emergency workers responded to a 911 call in the afternoon. The girl was inside the home and was not breathing.

Two neighbours said they heard screams coming from the home and saw the girl being taken out of the home with bruises on her body, though police would not confirm that information.

The commission said it was "shocked to learn of the death of another child in Quebec," adding that its investigations are private and it will not comment further on the case at this time.

Police are also investigating the incident.



This is a developing story and will be updated.