Laval will reduce maximum speed limits, install more speed bumps

The City of Laval will lower maximum speed limits across the municipality in an attempt to improve road safety. SOURCE: City of Laval The City of Laval will lower maximum speed limits across the municipality in an attempt to improve road safety. SOURCE: City of Laval

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon