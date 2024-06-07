Laval students launch petition after being told they will have to change schools for final year
A Laval high school is running out of space, forcing some Grade 10 students to change schools and part ways with their friends just before their final year.
"Emotionally, it takes a big toll on me," said Alexandra Ballesteros, a student at Horizon Jeunesse High School.
Until now, the school was for Grades 9 to 11, but in September the school will welcome Grade 7 and 8 students as well and that means more than 90 Grade 10 students will be forced to attend nearby Odyssey-des-Jeunes Secondary School for their final year.
"The worst thing is that the whole year they kept feeding us with hope. And we all really thought that we had a chance to stay but we don’t," Ballesteros said.
Former astronaut William Anders, who took iconic Earthrise photo, dies in plane crash off Vancouver Island
Retired Maj. Gen. William Anders, the former Apollo 8 astronaut who took the iconic 'Earthrise' photo showing the planet as a shadowed blue marble from space in 1968, was killed Friday when the plane he was piloting alone plummeted into the waters off the San Juan Islands in Washington state.
Canadian businessman Frank Stronach charged in sexual assault investigation
Canadian businessman Frank Stronach has been charged in connection with alleged sexual assaults that spanned over four decades, police west of Toronto announced on Friday.
Tessa Virtue and Morgan Rielly were ordered to stop painting their Toronto home. Here is why.
Decorated figure skater Tessa Virtue and Toronto Maple Leaf Morgan Rielly have hired a lobbyist as they seek permission to paint the exterior of their Rosedale heritage home, despite objections from city staff.
Spelling the end of an era: How Pat Sajak made an imprint in Canada
Ontario entrepreneur, rapper and self-described religious viewer, Bishop Brigante, will tune in and try to solve the Hangman-style puzzles as game show host Pat Sajak takes his last spin on the Wheel of Fortune.
Common low-calorie sweetener linked to heart attack and stroke, study finds
A low-calorie sweetener called xylitol used in many reduced-sugar foods and consumer products such as gum and toothpaste may be linked to nearly twice the risk of heart attacks, stroke and death in people who consume the highest levels of the sweetener, a new study found.
A real nut case: Cold Stone Creamery faces suit over lack of real pistachios in pistachio ice cream
A federal judge in New York has given the go-ahead to a Long Island woman's class action lawsuit that claims consumers are being duped by Cold Stone Creamery when they purchase certain flavours that "do not contain their represented ingredients."
BREAKING No parole for 25 years for B.C. teen's killer, who covered ears as victim's dad spoke at sentencing
Ibrahim Ali has been sentenced to life in prison with no parole eligibility for 25 years in the 2017 murder of a B.C. teenager.
Viral video sparks debate about shopping cart etiquette
Returning a shopping cart to the corral when you’re done with it may seem like common courtesy to some – but for others, it’s a chore. One TikTok post has reignited the debate.
McMaster pediatric surgery chief says deaths after tonsil surgery 'very rare'
The chief of pediatric surgery at McMaster Children's Hospital says the deaths following tonsil and adenoid surgeries at his hospital are 'tragic' and 'very rare.'
