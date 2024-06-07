Laval students launch petition after being told they will have to change schools for final year

A Laval high school is running out of space, forcing some Grade 10 students to change schools and part ways with their friends just before their final year.

"Emotionally, it takes a big toll on me," said Alexandra Ballesteros, a student at Horizon Jeunesse High School.

Until now, the school was for Grades 9 to 11, but in September the school will welcome Grade 7 and 8 students as well and that means more than 90 Grade 10 students will be forced to attend nearby Odyssey-des-Jeunes Secondary School for their final year.

"The worst thing is that the whole year they kept feeding us with hope. And we all really thought that we had a chance to stay but we don’t," Ballesteros said.

Watch the video above for the full report by CTV Montreal's Matt Grillo.