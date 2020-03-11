MONTREAL -- A school in Laval was evacuated Wednesday morning when carbon monoxide was detected in the building.

Several students from Ecole Odyssée-des-Jeunes on Cyrille-Delage St. in the Auteuil district were taken to hospital and several more are being examined onsite to determine if they have been overexposed to carbon monoxide.

The presence of the gas was detected when many students started complaining of symptoms such as headaches and diziness.

Students who were not indisposed by the carbon monoxide have been moved to other Laval schools and municipal buildings for the day.

The source of the carbon monoxide was under investigation Wednesday morning.

The school houses about 1,000 elementary and secondary students.

This is a developing story that will be updated.