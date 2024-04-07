Laval's Sami Zayn wins Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 40

While the Montreal Canadiens and CF Montreal were losing on Saturday night, a 39-year-old professional wrestler from Laval ended the longest WWE Intercontinental Championship reign in history at Wrestlemania 40.

Sami Zayn's brain buster off the turnbuckle left Gunter "The Ring General" dazed in the corner of the ring at the Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. A kick to the back of the head put Gunter on the mat, and Zayn pinned him for the three-count.

"Ladies and gentlemen, do you believe in miracles," announcer Michael Cole said as Gunter's 666-day reign ended.

Zayn stumbled from the ring to hug his wife, Khadijah Sebei, at ringside with tears in his eyes.

The win ends the Austrian's hold on the belt that began on June 10, 2022.

"We're all so proud," said Montreal wrestler The Green Phantom. "Underdog minority, Laval native conquers layered obstacles and becomes and internationally loved and respected star."

Zayn (Rami Sebei) was born to Syrian immigrants, who relocated from Homs in the 1970s.

"It's huge," said Montreal wrestler Matt Viviani, who was at the match. "Especially considering it was won at Wrestlemania and ended the longest IC reign in history."

Viviani will wrestle on Sunday in Philadelphia for CZ Wrestling's Canadian four-way match and is the Montreal-based International Wrestling Syndicate (IWS) Canadian champion.

Matt Viviani has travelled the world wrestling and credits his success with the IWS dojo that opened in Montreal North in 2016. (Daniel J. Rowe, CTV News)

He's in the city along with fellow Montreal wrestlers Sexxxy Eddy, the Green Phantom, Alex Maze and others.

Zayn started wrestling in 2002 as El Generico in the IWS and signed with the WWE in 2014.

It is the fourth time Zayn has held the Intercontinental belt. He last held the belt in 2022.

"I hope I'm not being overdramatic when I say I needed this," said Zayn after the match. "When I'm doing those long drives, and I'm on the phone with my family back home missing me and all that, there's just a lot... It's probably the most physical match that I've ever been in, and I tapped into something that I didn't know I even had in me."