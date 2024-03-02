Hardcore Montreal wrestling syndicate slams past 25 years
In June of 1999, three men stepped onto the matt and the slamming began.
SeXXY Eddy, Manny Elefthriou and Nic Paterson formed the International Wrestling Syndicate (IWS) that day with little knowledge that, 25 years later, it would grow into one of Canada's most successful independent professional wrestling organizations.
"We were just a couple of guys that wanted to do some stupid tricks, some stupid stunts and have some fun," said Eddy. "Then we said, 'hey! People want to watch us kind of hurt ourselves too. Let's try that and see where it goes.' Who would have thought this would take up literally half of my life."
SeXXXy Eddy is one of the founding members of the IWS that is celebrating its 25th anniversary on March 2, 2024. (Daniel J. Rowe, CTV News)
Three shows later, The Green Phantom stepped onto the matt.
"It wasn't supposed to happen. Someone cancelled [and] I was very new in my training, so it's kind of a blur," said the Phantom. "I was super nervous. I didn't really do a lot of things right."
Twenty-five years later, the IWS is hosting "Unsanctioned" at the Olympia in Montreal, with over two dozen young and old wrestlers stepping into the ring ready to slam each other, drop elbows from the top rope, or throw each other through tables.
"I can't describe the changes that have undergone within the IWS in 25 years," said the Phantom. "First it was a pipe dream, not even a dream. We didn't even know what we were doing, we just wanted to have some fun. Over the years, we've evolved into the most professional organization in Canada broadcast on pay-per-view, every one of our shows across the world."
IWS Canadian champion Matt Viviani started training at the IWS dojo in Montreal North in 2017. Since entering the IWS ring, he's travelled across the US and overseas.
"The IWS dojo is the best place to train, honestly, in all of Canada I would say," said Viviani. "The IWS and their dojo have made the wrestling scene in Montreal and even the world very healthy."
Matt Viviani has travelled the world wrestling and credits his success with the IWS dojo that opened in Montreal North in 2016. (Daniel J. Rowe, CTV News)
"The Cobra" Katrina Creed is the IWS Women's Champion and started wrestling just under two years ago.
"I got into, I think like most people, as a kid," she said. "I was always really into wrestling and I always fantasized on an off throughout my life about being a wrestler."
She said wrestling has become an essential part of Montreal's entertainment world.
"They add so much richness to it in terms of the Montreal scene, but the wrestline scene in general," said Creed. "IWS is know, even in Japan for example, for a lot of their hardcore stuff and even in the states. They have a rich history when it comes to that... As an independent, they have a rich history that's known all over the place and they're quite famous extensively for that."
'The Cobra' Katrina Creed always fantasized about wrestling as a child, and is now the IWS Women's Champion after joining the IWS just under two years ago. (Daniel J. Rowe, CTV News)
The fans in Montreal are as much a part of the IWS's success as the ones performing in the ring.
"Whenever I come through that curtain, the Montreal faithful, the hardcore soldiers, it warms my heart every time, I can feel the energy they give me," said the Phantom.
"It's exhillerating, frightening and full of adrenaline," said Tyler Nox, who will make his debut on Saturday night.
"Your first wrestling match where you come out and the fans are chanting your name, you are hooked for life!" said Andy "The Animal" Belanger. "Montreal wrestling fans are insane. It's as big as hockey here. They go crazy."
Part comic artist-part wrestler, Andy "The Animal" Belanger said Montreal wrestling fans are 'insane,' and that once in the ring, he was hooked. (Daniel J. Rowe, CTV News)
Montreal's imprint on the wrestling world is immense.
"There's so many wrestling stars around the world in the present day that are from Montreal and because of places like IWS, there will be more in the future for sure," said the Phantom.
Kevin Owen, Sami Zayn, Dino Bravo and others have all made names for themselves at the highest levels in the industry.
A place, like the IWS, to hone talent is essential.
"Montreal's always been a hotbed for professional wrestling dating back 50-60 years," said Viviani. "To have the IWS here to bring up fresh talent, waves and waves of up-and-coming talent to the scene is great."
"The Sweetest Pea" Kristara and "The Brightest Light in the Room" Dani Leo avoid using stereotypical gimmicks in their wrestling personas so that girls can look up to them and be inspired. (Daniel J. Rowe/CTV News)
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
W5 investigates as Quebec town's residents fear harmful health effects linked to historic smelter
Some residents of a mining town in northern Quebec tell CTV W5 they no longer want to reap the financial benefits from heavy industry, if it means the price they have to pay is their health.
'Family was incredibly important to him': Mulroney's photographer reflects on former PM
Brian Mulroney's official photographer says his best memories were with the former prime minister's family.
Alleged owner of two dogs that attacked woman at bus stop in Toronto arrested, dogs missing: police
Toronto police have arrested the alleged owner of the two dogs that attacked a woman at a bus stop in Rexdale last month, leaving her with life-altering injuries.
Canadian government's top science advisor provides update on official UFO study
The Canadian government's top scientific advisor is calling for the release of more UFO information and says her office is working on a public report that will be published this year.
Oji-Cree singer Aysanabee shares stories of family and love in billboard-breaking music
Oji-Cree singer-songwriter Aysanabee reflects on his whirlwind year, and how family inspired his music, in an interview with W5.
Here's where The Body Shop is closing in Canada
The Body Shop Canada Ltd. is shutting down more than 30 stores across Canada. The renowned beauty brand announced Friday it will start immediately liquidating nearly a third of its 105 stores.
Two Irish friends died of fentanyl poisoning in Florida. Authorities say the wrong one was cremated
Florida officials mislabelled the remains of two Irish nationals who died of drug overdoses, leading to a mix-up of their autopsies and the 'highly probable' cremation of the wrong body, authorities said.
Should you care about what the cat (or dog) dragged in? A doctor's advice
Recent infections such as Alaskapox and bubonic plague are reminders that diseases from animals can sometimes be transmitted to humans.
Targeted debit machines thefts soar in Toronto as criminals get more sophisticated: police
Toronto Police said there has been a 40 per cent increase in break and enter crimes over the past six months with thieves targeting small businesses to steal point of sale terminals (POS).
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
Targeted debit machines thefts soar in Toronto as criminals get more sophisticated: police
Toronto Police said there has been a 40 per cent increase in break and enter crimes over the past six months with thieves targeting small businesses to steal point of sale terminals (POS).
-
Alleged owner of two dogs that attacked woman at bus stop in Toronto arrested, dogs missing: police
Toronto police have arrested the alleged owner of the two dogs that attacked a woman at a bus stop in Rexdale last month, leaving her with life-altering injuries.
-
First-degree murder charges laid against prospective adoptive parents of boy found dead in Burlington, Ont. home: police
Police say first-degree murder charges have now been laid against the prospective adoptive parents of a 12-year-old boy who was found dead at a home in Burlington more than a year ago.
Atlantic
-
New Brunswick potato chip factory severely damaged by fire
There is an active fire at the Covered Bridge Chips Factory in Waterville, N.B.
-
City of Halifax disconnects power to the encampment at Grand Parade
City hall enforced its eviction notice at Halifax’s Grand Parade encampment today by disconnecting power to the tents still at the site, but even on one of the coldest days of the year, the people living there refuse to leave.
-
P.E.I. looking to follow New Brunswick’s lead on bottle deposit bump
Prince Edward Island is looking to triple its refund for used bottles and double the deposit in an effort to keep more garbage out of ditches.
N.L.
-
Supreme Court rejects sexual assault appeal from Newfoundland police officer
A Newfoundland police officer convicted of sexual assault in a 2014 case will head back to prison after the country’s top court dismissed his latest appeal.
-
Shovelling brigade: Volunteers coming together to help stranded N.L. seniors
In the wake of stunning snowfalls on Newfoundland's Avalon Peninsula, a neighbourly shovelling brigade has reunited.
-
String of drug-related deaths prompts police warning in N.L.
The two police forces in Newfoundland and Labrador have both issued public warnings about increased availability of dangerous drugs following overdose deaths in the province.
Ottawa
-
City of Ottawa not hitting affordable housing targets, but has tools to do it: audit
The City of Ottawa's auditor general says the city has not been hitting its affordable housing targets in recent years but it has the tools to do it.
-
Tentative guilty plea deal reached in Eastway Tank explosion case
A tentative guilty plea deal has been reached in the Eastway Tank explosion case.
-
Supervised injection services at Sandy Hill community centre suspended after 8 workers report feeling sick
The Sandy Hill Community Health Centre says an unspecified "recent health and safety issue" has led to its supervised drug injection services being suspended until further notice.
Northern Ontario
-
Huge interest in northern Ont. town's $10 land sale program as it nears launch
It sounds too good to be true, but Cochrane’s mayor says the town’s eye-catching land-for-$10 sales pitch is nearing fruition.
-
First-time homebuyer incentive discontinued: CMHC
Canada's housing agency says it is ending the first-time homebuyer incentive program. Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. says the deadline for new or updated submissions to the program is midnight eastern time on March 21.
-
Sudbury men fined $7,605 for spearfishing walleye at night, out of season
Three men from Greater Sudbury have been fined for spearfishing walleye at night and out of season.
London
-
Sarnia police arrest man wanted for 'targeted' shooting
Sarnia police have arrested a man they say is responsible for shooting someone last summer.
-
Spring-like conditions to kick off March
After a recent bout of fluctuating temperatures, Midwestern Ontario is in store for a stretch of warm weather.
-
London Knights fall to Kitchener Rangers in overtime
The London Knights were in Kitchener Friday night taking on the Rangers in OHL action.
Kitchener
-
WRPS officer used ‘reasonable force’ in 2018 shooting, court rules
The Court of Appeal for Ontario has ruled Waterloo regional police Sgt. Richard Dorling used ‘reasonable force’ in the 2018 shooting of Joshua Hannaford in Cambridge.
-
CTV Kitchener celebrates its 70th anniversary
To mark our 70th anniversary, we’re taking a trip down memory lane as we look back at the history of CTV Kitchener.
-
Health Canada warns unauthorized sexual enhancement products sold in Kitchener may pose serious health risks
Health Canada is issuing a warning after seizing unauthorized sexual enhancement products in Kitchener.
Windsor
-
Spring-like conditions to kick off March
After a recent bout of fluctuating temperatures, Windsor-Essex is in store for a stretch of warm weather.
-
City identifies Roseland and other municipal lands for 'housing solutions'
Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens, council, and administration presented a list of municipal lands owned by the City of Windsor that have been identified to make shovel-ready for residential development.
-
New police unit launched to fight auto theft after 774 incidents in 2023
The Windsor Police Service has announced the launch of a new initiative that aims to reduce auto theft in Windsor and Amherstburg after 774 incidents last year.
Barrie
-
Police investigate 'isolated incident' in downtown Bradford
There was a significant police presence in downtown Bradford on Friday afternoon for an investigation.
-
Guest at Barrie hotel spends night in jail instead
A guest at a Barrie hotel accused of becoming disruptive and rude towards the staff spent the night in jail instead.
-
Book of Condolences laid out at Barrie City Hall for Brian Mulroney
The public is invited to sign a Book of Condolences at Barrie City Hall in honour of former Prime Minister Brian Mulroney.
Vancouver
-
Surrey teacher questions district's decision to remove 'To Kill a Mockingbird' from recommended resources
A Surrey high school teacher is criticizing the school district following its decision to remove novels such as Harper Lee's "To Kill a Mockingbird" and John Steinbeck's "Of Mice and Men" from its recommended resources lists.
-
B.C. court quashes province's appeal to stop drug consumption in certain public areas
The provincial government will not regain the power to prohibit public drug use in areas like playgrounds and schools while its legislation on the matter is before the courts, CTV News has learned.
-
Australian shepherd pup surrendered after suffering burns to a 3rd of his body
A collective effort is underway in Saanich, B.C., to restore comfort to an eight-month-old puppy that was surrendered to the Victoria Humane Society after being badly burned.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. court quashes province's appeal to stop drug consumption in certain public areas
The provincial government will not regain the power to prohibit public drug use in areas like playgrounds and schools while its legislation on the matter is before the courts, CTV News has learned.
-
Australian shepherd pup surrendered after suffering burns to a 3rd of his body
A collective effort is underway in Saanich, B.C., to restore comfort to an eight-month-old puppy that was surrendered to the Victoria Humane Society after being badly burned.
-
Mounties issue ticket to driver who struck, killed woman in Sooke, B.C.
Mounties on Vancouver Island say a 31-year-old man was issued a ticket for driving without due care and attention after he struck and killed a woman Thursday in Sooke, B.C.
Winnipeg
-
Winter storm may bring 'near-blizzard' conditions for southern Manitoba
Southern Manitoba is expected to get hit with heavy snow over the weekend.
-
'It’s time to open Portage and Main to pedestrian traffic': Winnipeg mayor
Winnipeg’s mayor says he is now in favour of reopening Portage and Main to pedestrians instead of footing the multimillion-dollar repair bill and gutting out years of construction-related traffic delays.
-
Have you seen this man? Manitoba RCMP search for suspect in Gimli shooting
RCMP are searching for a suspect in connection with a shooting at a Gimli, Man. home that led to lockdowns at schools and municipal facilities earlier this week.
Calgary
-
Alberta cracks down on new renewable energy projects and EV drivers
After the province announced it was lifting the moratorium on new renewable energy projects earlier this week, it brought in sweeping new changes to how any future projects could be built, including a 35 kilometre buffer zone.
-
'Right place at the right time': Snowmobile guide rescued man buried in avalanche near Revelstoke, B.C.
Quick thinking from a snowmobile tour guide helped save a man buried in an avalanche near Revelstoke, B.C., earlier this week.
-
More snow, cold temperatures to chill Calgary on Saturday
Happy March 1! Mother Nature is reminding us it is still officially winter – at least for a couple more weeks.
Edmonton
-
Alberta government mothballing south Edmonton hospital 'senseless': health advocates
Alberta's budget doesn't even come close to addressing residents' health-care needs now or in the future, workers and advocates said Friday. And nowhere is that more apparent than in the province's capital city, they say.
-
Edmonton roads projects see new money from Alberta budget for cost overruns
The Alberta government has set aside nearly $1 billion in its annual budget for roads in the province's two biggest cities.
-
Autopsy determines man's death Monday in south Edmonton a homicide
Police are calling the death of a man found Monday in a south-side home a homicide following an autopsy.
Regina
-
Winter storm watches upgraded to warnings across southern, central Sask.
Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) has now issued winter storm warnings for much of southern and parts of central Saskatchewan. Upgraded from a watch earlier in the day.
-
'Slowly starving to death': Sask. woman waiting to see gastroenterologist says she can't eat
A Yorkton woman said she has run out of options after hearing it will take up to a year to see a gastroenterologist in Saskatchewan.
-
These are the curlers with Saskatchewan ties in this year's Brier
Team Saskatchewan might be the home team, but they’re not the only team with connections to the host province at this year’s Montana’s Brier.
Saskatoon
-
'You are putting the student at risk’: Former teacher speaks out on out-of-scope practices at school
Recent strikes by teachers in Saskatchewan have not only put pressure on the provincial government but have also emboldened educators to speak out about their experiences, shedding light on practices within schools.
-
Sask. mass killer dies from accidental overdose, jury finds
The jury at the inquest into Myles Sanderson’s in-custody death found the mass murderer did not intend to kill himself but accidentally died from a cocaine overdose.
-
'A messy weekend': Sask. braces for 30 cm of snow in 48 hours
Environment Canada has triggered a storm alert, warning of blizzard conditions and reduced visibility.